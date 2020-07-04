Rami Chuene: Covid-19 victims always had names, it's just hitting close to home now

As the Covid-19 death and infection numbers continue to climb, actress Rami Chuene told fans the pandemic has always been “real”, but was alarming now because "people you know are infected".

Many thousands of South Africans have been infected with the coronavirus since March, and several celebs confirmed this week that they or their family members have contracted the virus.

Several TV productions have been halted over the last month or so over fears that staff may have come into contact with someone who had the virus.

As the virus starts to hit “closer to home”, Rami took to Twitter to tell fans the statistics have “always had names”.

“The statistics always had names. It’s getting ‘real’ to you now because the statistics are now names you know, names of people you love. It has always been real since the beginning. Be safe, take care,” she said.