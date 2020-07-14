Forget the booze ban, celebs just want to know why children are still going to school
Mona Monyane, Rami Chuene and Simphiwe Dana are among the famous faces who have called on the government to look at the dangers of sending children back to school during the Covid-19 pandemic.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that several restrictions would be put in place to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus in SA, including the reinstatement of a curfew and ban on alcohol.
While the ban on the sale and distribution of alcohol has social media buzzing with opinions, several celebs said it was now time for the government to address the risk children face when returning to school.
“Now that we’ve sobered up, the issue with our children being back at school. Are we ever gonna address it? Everyone must stay home except students? OK,” Rami tweeted, calling for a discussion on the topic.
Simphiwe pleaded with the president and Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi to close schools, claiming we are “playing Russian roulette with our children’s lives and by extension our lives”.
Mona said the reopening of schools was “a bad move” and said children often infect each other.
“Trust me. You do not want to bury a child. Do what is right for your children,” she added.
Are the 1 million graves for our children? Kids infect each other anyway, pandemic aside... flu, pneumonia, chicken pox etc... with an overwhelmed health system, where will parents take them WHEN they fall sick????
Come on!