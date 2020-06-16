Kelly Khumalo: I don’t know how I feel about my kids going back to school

“I don’t know how I feel about my kids going back to school, I’m uncomfortable.”

Kelly's fans replied to her tweet, letting her know that they also have mixed emotions about schools reopening.

The department of education has reassured parents that schools have been sanitised and that all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure children were safe.

However, according to Sunday Times many parents were willing to allow their children to return next year and repeat the grade, rather than risk their lives by allowing them back into the classroom this year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has advised parents that it was not compulsory to send their kids to school if they feel that it's not safe or are worried about their children's lives.