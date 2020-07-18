TshisaLIVE

Gomora's Siphesihle 'Mazet' Ndaba speaks about her hilarious encounter with traffic cops

18 July 2020 - 14:00
Actress Siphesihle Ndaba shared a hilarious encounter with traffic cops who thought she may have stolen her car.
Image: Instagram/Siphesihle Ndaba via Sthe Tshabalala

Gomora's Siphesihle Ndaba has shared a hilarious encounter she recently had with traffic cops who mistook her for her character Mazet.

The star has captured the hearts of Mzansi with her role as the rough female gangster in Gomora, with fans often shocked when she steals cars with ease.

It was no surprise when Siphesihle took to Twitter to share how she was pulled over by a traffic officers who suspected she may have stolen her car.

"Just got pulled over by traffic cops, and it was honestly the funniest experience. I knew it was gonna go south when I rolled down the window and he said 'Hau Mazet'," she tweeted.

She told her fans about the questions she was asked.

"Where did you get this car?" "Don't check the license, bro, I do not want get into trouble with  Sonto." "Why isn't Mazet written on your licence?" Who's car is this? Did you steal it?" "Switch the car off, then restart it."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, Siphesihle said she never imagined herself as a TV actress but was loving the role as Mazet.

"It was only until I auditioned for Mazet and I went 'I love this character'. I love the idea behind this character. Let me do this. I am loving this role so much because I am learning so much and getting so much experience in this world of screen acting".

