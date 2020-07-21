Fans pray for Kanye West after he claims Kim wants to 'lock him up like Mandela'
'She has desperately been trying to prevent him from having public meltdowns'.
Just hours after delivering an emotional and “unhinged” address at a rally over the weekend, Kanye West has collapsed the internet again with a worrying Twitter rant.
The American superstar took to Twitter on Monday evening, and in a series of tweet-and-delete posts ranted about his family, Drake, Bill Cosby and others.
He claimed that his wife, Kim Kardashian, and mother-in-law had tried to get a doctor to lock him up after he launched his presidential campaign over the weekend, and told fans: “If I get locked up like [Nelson] Mandela, y’all will know why”.
“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up, like on the movie Get Out, because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” he wrote, adding that his mother-in-law was not allowed near his children.
Kanye broke down at the rally when he spoke about abortion, and admitted that he and Kim had considered terminating her first pregnancy.
“My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life. There would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy. I almost killed my daughter,” he said.
After the rally, a source told Page Six that Kanye's family was concerned about his mental health.
“Kim is mortified. She has desperately been trying to help Kanye, keep him calm and prevent him from having public meltdowns. The family believe he is having a bipolar episode. He won’t take medication because he feels they make him less creative,” the source said.
The internet was soon filled with messages of prayer and support for Kanye under the hashtag #PrayForYe, with fans urging him to “get help”.
I don’t agree with everything Kayne does, but theirs something he said that also happened to me. He’s hurt. He’s having an episode. People shouldn’t be making fun of him. I know what it feels like. I hope you get well. And pls spread love and positivity. Be Kind. #prayforye— CESAR DEL REY ESQUIVEL (@cinnamonboyxvii) July 21, 2020
Mental health is not a joke. People who suffer from it cannot help themselves when they have an episode. They need love & support and a professional doctor. Don’t laugh, have compassion and try to understand...empathize. #prayforye— Aimee Elizabeth (@aimeelong89) July 21, 2020
You guys lied to Kanye West, called him a genius and he believed it.— RASHID KAY™ (@rashid_kay) July 21, 2020
We can’t be understanding of people with mental health issues only when their health doesn’t make them oppose our beliefs. Your opinions don’t matter as much as their recovery.— Creator Brave (@Trimm_Ditch) July 21, 2020
If he ever made your life even a little bit better through his art you should really just #PrayForYe
Somebody better confiscate Kanye’s phone. . pic.twitter.com/vsK3FO9xEs— Unk’l Sip (@SipEverything) July 21, 2020
What is Kanye talking about, Kim trying to lock him up with a doctor and shit... Kris ignoring his calls. Kanye 😞— Martin Lungsta👑 Jr. (@lungsta_mk) July 21, 2020
If we keep it a buck this presidential run goin leave Kanye in ruins... a mess. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/5x7a5HRtD9— Martin Lungsta👑 Jr. (@lungsta_mk) July 21, 2020
Praying for you man and your beautiful family don’t let the devil get you u @kanyewest 🙏🏽🙏🏽💙#PrayForYe pic.twitter.com/NLobKPMlay— Patti (@pattiswagg2016) July 21, 2020