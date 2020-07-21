TshisaLIVE

Fans pray for Kanye West after he claims Kim wants to 'lock him up like Mandela'

'She has desperately been trying to prevent him from having public meltdowns'.

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
21 July 2020 - 10:18
Kanye West's fans are praying for him after his emotional rant at a weekend rally to launch his presidential campaign.
Image: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Just hours after delivering an emotional and “unhinged” address at a rally over the weekend, Kanye West has collapsed the internet again with a worrying Twitter rant.

The American superstar took to Twitter on Monday evening, and in a series of tweet-and-delete posts ranted about his family, Drake, Bill Cosby and others.

He claimed that his wife, Kim Kardashian, and mother-in-law had tried to get a doctor to lock him up after he launched his presidential campaign over the weekend, and told fans: “If I get locked up like [Nelson] Mandela, y’all will know why”.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up, like on the movie Get Out, because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” he wrote, adding that his mother-in-law was not allowed near his children.

Kanye broke down at the rally when he spoke about abortion, and admitted that he and Kim had considered terminating her first pregnancy.

“My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life. There would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy. I almost killed my daughter,” he said.

After the rally, a source told Page Six that Kanye's family was concerned about his mental health.

“Kim is mortified. She has desperately been trying to help Kanye, keep him calm and prevent him from having public meltdowns. The family believe he is having a bipolar episode. He won’t take medication because he feels they make him less creative,” the source said.

The internet was soon filled with messages of prayer and support for Kanye  under the hashtag #PrayForYe, with fans urging him to “get help”.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
