Trevor Noah's worried about Kanye West, as star says he wanted to divorce Kim

Comedian Trevor Noah has shared his opinions on the hot, messy situation rapper-turned-presidential candidate Kanye West has landed himself in, claiming the star needs help.

The comedian shared his thoughts on Kanye's “disastrous” rally that hogged global headlines. He spoke out about how he's concerned for the rapper's wellbeing and asked who people who care about him must take his mic away.

Trevor should have said they must take Kanye's Twitter away because his latest tweet-and-delete rant landed him on the trending list on Wednesday morning.

In a string of now deleted tweets, Kanye implied that his wifey Kim K had cheated on him with Meek Mill and revealed that he has been trying to get a divorce from her for a year.

H for Hectic!