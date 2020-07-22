TshisaLIVE

Trevor Noah's worried about Kanye West, as star says he wanted to divorce Kim

22 July 2020 - 12:00
Trevor Noah was left shook by Kanye West's speech.
Trevor Noah was left shook by Kanye West's speech.
Image: TREVOR NOAH/FACEBOOK

Comedian Trevor Noah has shared his opinions on the hot, messy situation rapper-turned-presidential candidate Kanye West has landed himself in, claiming the star needs help.

The comedian shared his thoughts on Kanye's “disastrous” rally that hogged global headlines. He spoke out about how he's concerned for the rapper's wellbeing and asked who people who care about him must take his mic away.

Trevor should have said they must take Kanye's Twitter away because his latest tweet-and-delete rant landed him on the trending list on Wednesday morning.

In a string of now deleted tweets, Kanye implied that his wifey Kim K had cheated on him with Meek Mill and revealed that he has been trying to get a divorce from her for a year.

H for Hectic!

Twitter couldn't believe that these comments were coming from a guy who is really intent on becoming the president of a whole country.

Tweeps think Kanye is probably going through some type of mental episode and that people who truly care about him should make sure he stays away from Twitter and any type of public space.

In a video posted before Kanye's late night Twitter storm, Trevor shared his thoughts on Kanye's headline-grabbing campaign.

“Kanye has been promoting a new album-slash-presidential campaign and it has not been going great.

“Honestly, guys, I don’t know what to make of this because my takeaway from this event is that Kanye West doesn’t seem well. I feel like someone who cares about him needs to take his microphone away. Although ironically, the best person for that job is Kanye,” Trevor said. 

MORE

Kanye West holds chaotic opening of 2020 presidential bid

US rapper Kanye West broke down in tears on Sunday at the chaotic launch of his unlikely campaign to oust Donald Trump as president in November ...
News
2 days ago

Kanye West causes a stir with slavery comments. Again!

"He's the new Julius in terms of attention-grabbing. But Malema is a political powerhouse. Kanye is car crash TV."
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

The race is on: Kanye West registers official documents to run for US president

It isn't clear if Kanye West will register his candidacy in other states.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Kanye West breaks ranks with Donald Trump, vows to win presidential race

Rapper Kanye West signalled he no longer supported US President Donald Trump and said he would enter the presidential race to win it, according to an ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Wilderness picnics, American English & drip: Buhle left 'Uyajola 99' fans ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'This lockdown only benefits the rich!' - Somizi & Mohale's private jet snap ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans pray for Kanye West after he claims Kim wants to 'lock him up like Mandela' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'My actions were unacceptable': SK Khoza apologises for 'inappropriate' jacuzzi ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Papers 707 to be laid to rest on Tuesday TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
X