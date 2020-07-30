TshisaLIVE

Zakes Mda slams ‘moral low’ in SA: 'Shouldn’t it be normal to be honest & not steal from your people'

Kyle Zeeman
30 July 2020 - 12:00
Novelist Zake Mda has slammed cronyism and corruption in the country.
Author Zakes Mda has slammed corrupt officials and “the moral low ground in SA today”, saying that it should not be normal to steal from the people you are meant to serve.

Zakes has often been outspoken on the state of the country and took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his thoughts on the tributes by politicians to struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni.

Mlangeni died last week after being admitted to hospital due to an abdominal complaint. His death came a month after his 95th birthday celebration, attended by several high-profile politicians.

Zakes said that Mlangeni. was praised for his integrity and honesty, which should be a norm in politics.

Andrew Mlangeni is being praised by all for his integrity, the fact that he was honest and didn’t steal from his people. That tells you a lot about the moral low ground in SA today. Shouldn’t it be normal to be honest and not steal from your people?” he said.

When a follower claimed that Mlangeni had integrity “which is foreign to most of our politicians”, Zakes said that it was strange for public officials to talk about integrity so longingly.

“What is funny they talk so longingly about integrity as if it is something they’d have loved to have too. Yet it’s very easy to have integrity. You don’t even need to buy it. You just decide to have it and behave honestly with strong moral principles.”

He also took aim at the “crooks and thieves of the first order” who were praising Mlangeni, but should themselves be taking notes.

“It is the very crooks and thieves of the first order who are standing on the podium praising Mr Mlangeni’s integrity”

