'This shame will haunt us for generations': Zakes Mda on corruption

28 July 2020 - 11:14 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Zakes Mda says allegations of corruption are 'a disgrace'.
Image: Gallo Images / Tammy Booyzen

Celebrated author Zakes Mda says allegations of corruption are a shame “that will haunt us for generations to come".

He was responding to finance minister Tito Mboweni, who recently issued a warning to politicians who are stealing Covid-19 relief funds through irregular tenders.

On Sunday, Mboweni wrote on Twitter: “We should be working together to defeat the virus. Not see this as an opportunity to defraud the state and unwell people. We are watching you and there has to be consequences. For sure. Game over.”

In response, Mda wrote: “Ask your comrades. What kind of people are they? This is a disgrace.”

On Thursday last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government had established a centre whose job will be to detect, prevent and prosecute corruption related to Covid-19.

Among key areas that will be investigated are the distribution of food parcels, social relief grants and the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE). 

The president said the allegations of corruption were “concerning”.

“What concerns me and all South Africans are those instances where funds are stolen and misused, where there is corruption and mismanagement of public funds.

"Increasingly, we are hearing allegations of fraudulent UIF claims, overpricing of goods and services, collusion between officials and service providers and the creation of fake NPOs to access relief funding,” said Ramaphosa.

