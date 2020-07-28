'This shame will haunt us for generations': Zakes Mda on corruption

Celebrated author Zakes Mda says allegations of corruption are a shame “that will haunt us for generations to come".

He was responding to finance minister Tito Mboweni, who recently issued a warning to politicians who are stealing Covid-19 relief funds through irregular tenders.

On Sunday, Mboweni wrote on Twitter: “We should be working together to defeat the virus. Not see this as an opportunity to defraud the state and unwell people. We are watching you and there has to be consequences. For sure. Game over.”

In response, Mda wrote: “Ask your comrades. What kind of people are they? This is a disgrace.”