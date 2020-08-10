Somizi gets real about cellphone addictions: 'Sometimes I wish to be touched like that phone'

He admitted that he was sometimes guilty of not putting his phone down and said he also had a conversation with Mohale about him being on his phone “all the time”.

“It’s not even about me feeling neglected. I find it also to be too self-serving. If you are not on Instagram, or Twitter, or Facebook, you are taking pictures, you are taking selfies. I feel like, yoh, sometimes I wish to be touched like that phone,” he said.

The Metro FM DJ said both he and Mohale created a toxic environment when they didn’t discuss how cellphones got in the way of their relationship.

He believes that a conversation and setting boundaries are important.

“You need to sit down and set rules that are suitable for the both of you. You need to come up with the 'do’s' and 'don’ts' that work in your relationship,” said Somizi.

Many fans and celebrities joined in the heart-to-heart conversation, including media personality Andile Ncube.

Andile said the bedroom should be time for you and bae.

“Your room should be a sanctuary, once you've made your decision to go to bed, be alone and still connect with your person and yourself,” said Andile.