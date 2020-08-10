TshisaLIVE

Somizi gets real about cellphone addictions: 'Sometimes I wish to be touched like that phone'

10 August 2020 - 10:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Somizi Mhlongo has started a conversation about cellphone addiction.
Somizi Mhlongo has started a conversation about cellphone addiction.
Image: Instagram/Somizi

Somizi has weighed in on cellphone addictions, opening up about it has affected his relationship with husband Mohale Motaung.

The Idols SA judge is no stranger to baring it all online and took to Instagram recently to discuss the potential pitfalls of always being on your phone.

“It’s not the phone’s problem. It is the person who is using the phone. So, we are not blaming the phone, the phone doesn’t pick itself up,” said Somizi.

He admitted that he was sometimes guilty of not putting his phone down and said he also had a conversation with Mohale about him being on his phone “all the time”.

“It’s not even about me feeling neglected. I find it also to be too self-serving. If you are not on Instagram, or Twitter, or Facebook, you are taking pictures, you are taking selfies. I feel like, yoh, sometimes I wish to be touched like that phone,” he said.

The Metro FM DJ said both he and Mohale created a toxic environment when they didn’t discuss how cellphones got in the way of their relationship.

He believes that a conversation and setting boundaries are important.

“You need to sit down and set rules that are suitable for the both of you. You need to come up with the 'do’s' and 'don’ts' that work in your relationship,” said Somizi.

Many fans and celebrities joined in the heart-to-heart conversation, including media personality Andile Ncube.

Andile said the bedroom should be time for you and bae.

“Your room should be a sanctuary, once you've made your decision to go to bed, be alone and still connect with your person and yourself,” said Andile.

READ MORE

From Zozi’s sister to 'Mr Intimidating' - 6 reactions to Cassper judging Idols SA

Tweeps react to Cassper Nyovest as a guest judge of season 16 of Idols SA
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

WATCH | Somizi is 'proud' Mary Twala’s last gig was Beyoncé's 'Black Is King'

Somizi is super proud of his mom.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Somizi lambastes people 'hating' on the successful black woman!

"I say screw them ... you just be and let them suffer in their self inflicted misery," Somizi said.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Euphonik and Black Coffee are living their best lives overseas TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I won't be made a fool by Molemo' (Jub Jub) - Kelly Khumalo's reality show is ... TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘Fergusons did Kea dirty!’ - The Queen fans complain after explosive episode TshisaLIVE
  4. Loyiso Bala celebrates acing his MBA: 'If I did it, and kicked butt, you can do ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'You couldn’t cheat us on this one' -Maphorisa takes a dig at DJ Tira's Sama win TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

"No tears for trash": Ceramics as a response to gender-based violence
"This is an extension of who I am": Woman film director changing the narrative
X