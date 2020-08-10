Prince Kaybee says making 'great music' has nothing to do with cash
'Money does not make your song good, you do'
Musician Prince Kaybee put aside his fears about being "trolled" to give unsolicited advice about what makes a song great, and he's convinced money has little to no relevance in the key ingredients.
Even though he knows tweeps are always looking for a reason to drag him, Prince Kaybee occasionally feels the need to share his wisdom about the music industry.
This time he took to the TL to tell aspiring musicians that money isn't as big a factor in making a hit song as they might think.
"No amount of money will make a song great. The only thing that will make a song great is the song."
"I have seen and understood that we put too much responsibility on money, marketing, music videos and the likes. We forget about the actual song, if it will compete in the highest level on the charts. I just want artists to rely primarily on the song more than on a big budget."
So I have seen and understood that we put too much responsibility on money, marketing, music videos and the likes, we forget about the actual song if it will compete in the highest level on the charts. I just want artist to rely primarily on the song than on a big budget.— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) August 3, 2020
Kaybee borrowed an example from his own musical journey to illustrate his point.
He said one of his biggest songs, Wajellwa, had no financial backing to end as big as it did.
The DJ said the song fought for its place on the charts and in people's hearts because it was great song by itself, before the hype.
"I have a song called Wajellwa. The song literally made me who I am. It doesn’t have a music video. It was released for free on Datafilehost. I went to an internet cafe to release it. I had R10 to make the upload. It was produced with a laptop that was not even mine."
BUT the song traveled the world unprovoked! There’s alot of songs that have big budgets but they don’t make it, no matter how hard you push a song or how big the budget, the X factor will always be the song, IS IT GOOD ENOUGH???— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) August 3, 2020
Prince Kaybee mentioned other songs, like Professor's Imoto, saying the song blew up without a music video.
"I’m not saying money doesn’t play a role, but what are you saying about the songs with big budgets and dololo relevance? All I am saying is money does not make your song good, you do. Commit to the task, invest in producing good songs and worry about budgets later," he said.
I’m not saying money doesn’t play a role, but what are you saying about the songs with big budgets and dololo relevance??? All I am saying is money does not make your song good, YOU DO. Commit to the task, invest in producing Good songs and worry about budgets later❤️— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) August 3, 2020