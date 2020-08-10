Prince Kaybee says making 'great music' has nothing to do with cash

Musician Prince Kaybee put aside his fears about being "trolled" to give unsolicited advice about what makes a song great, and he's convinced money has little to no relevance in the key ingredients.

Even though he knows tweeps are always looking for a reason to drag him, Prince Kaybee occasionally feels the need to share his wisdom about the music industry.

This time he took to the TL to tell aspiring musicians that money isn't as big a factor in making a hit song as they might think.

"No amount of money will make a song great. The only thing that will make a song great is the song."

"I have seen and understood that we put too much responsibility on money, marketing, music videos and the likes. We forget about the actual song, if it will compete in the highest level on the charts. I just want artists to rely primarily on the song more than on a big budget."