'God wiped away my tears & gave me joy in abundance' - Simz Ngema announces pregnancy

Tino shared pictures from the same maternity shoot and said he had prayed for this moment.

“Lord knows how long I prayed on this moment and to be answered in the most beautiful way possible. I thank the Lord up above that you blessed me with your presence and showed me who I could truly be, and for that I’ll forever be grateful.”

He promised to always be there for Simz and their child.

“For this gift you have given me, I promise I will always love, care and be there for you and our seed. May our seed grow to be a leader of change, a leader of hope and serve the Lord in all their ways. My legacy continued, my mini me,” he added.

Friends and fans shared their congratulations and best wishes.

Actress Gail Mabalane wrote: “Oh my goodness! I’m so happy for you, Simz! Congratulations. God restores!”

“Finally! Congratulations, twin. You are absolutely going to be an amazing mom!” Ntando Duma added.

Simz was left heartbroken at Dumi's death three years ago, shortly after the couple had got married.

She battled to pick up the pieces and in October last year told TshisaLIVE that she'd finally felt strong enough to let go and find love again.

“It has been a difficult journey and I feel it is time to let go, holding on is what hurts more. Losing Dumi two months after our wedding was worse than my worst nightmare and after he passed away, I was afraid that people would forget him. So I did everything I could to keep his memory alive.

“But, at some point, I realised that holding on hurts so much more. It felt like I had a memorial service every time I did something to keep his memory alive and I went through all the emotions all over again,” she said in a statement to TshisaLIVE.