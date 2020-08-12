‘He lived his life to the fullest': DJ Cleo pays tribute to Bob Mabena

DJ Cleo has added his voice to the chorus of tributes pouring in for veteran radio and TV personality Bob Mabena, telling TshisaLIVE that he idolised the star and used to have a centrefold of him on his wall.

Bob died on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest, aged 51.

He won over Mzansi’s heart as host on several radio stations, including Radio Bop, Metro FM, Kaya FM, Highveld Stereo and Power 98.7. He also hosted several popular TV shows, including On the Beat, Surf Pick a Box game show and the popular Studio Mix with Melanie Son (now Bala).

Just hours after Bob’s death, Cleo said he was shocked and heartbroken at his friend's passing. He said that since he was a young boy he had looked up to Bob.

“Growing up, I had a centrefold poster of his in my room in 1993. I used to watch him on SABC1’s Studio Mix in 1995/96. I aspired to be like all the acts featured on the show. I still have VHS video tapes of it,” he revealed.

Cleo was lucky to share a stage with Bob at a show in Alex in 1999, and the DJ said he was star-struck.

In 2018 he was interviewed by Bob at the Mzansi Viewer’s Choice Awards and said he would never forget how incredible the moment was.

“It was a surreal moment and I made sure he knows exactly how I felt at that moment. I’m at a loss for words, he was an idol to many and I’m saddened by his passing,” Cleo added.

He said that while Bob’s death had left a massive void in the entertainment industry and in the hearts of fans and friends, the star had “done and lived his life to the fullest”.

“If I had one last moment with him I don’t know what I would say. He has really done it all. Maybe ‘just live longer for your kids’.”