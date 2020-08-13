'He gave us the best of himself': Bob Mabena's children pay emotional tribute to their dad

Radio and TV veteran Bob Mabena's children have opened up about the heartbreak they felt at losing their father, promising to carry on his legacy.

Bob died on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 51.

They spoke fondly of their dad at a memorial service for the star in Johannesburg on Thursday.

His daughter Clementine said her father always made time for his kids and made them feel like the most important person in the world.

“I want to be greedy and say that I wished I had more time, but he gave me the best of himself, as he did with all of my siblings,” she said.