Guaped! Fans go crazy over Trevor Noah’s R4.5m watch

Trevor Noah is living that good life.
Image: Instagram/ Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah had fans in meltdown mode this week after a pic of him wearing a watch worth about R3.9m was shared on Instagram.

The SA-born star is a real trendsetter and was spotted out wearing a Richard Mille RM11-03 Automatic Flyback Chronograph in rose gold and titanium.

A snap of Trevor wearing the watch was posted by the Insane Luxury Life Instagram page, which highlights the premium accessories celebs have splurged on.

The page estimates the cost of the watch at about $230,000 (R3.98m), but a local page, which imports luxury watches into SA, lists the watch from R4.5m.

The star has previously been spotted wearing a Rolex GMT-Master II, which retails locally from R220,000, a Rolex Submariner from R120,000, a Rolex President Day-Date in 18k yellow gold at about R200,000, a Audemars Piguet Royal Oak from R400,000; and a Patek Philippe Nautilus in rose gold for just over R1m.

The star nearly shut down the internet last year when TMZ reported that The Daily Show host had splurged about R279m on a house in Bel-Air, Los Angeles.

The double storey mansion apparently sits on a 1.31-acre property, has an “infinity pool, 500-gallon saltwater aquarium, home theatre, an ultra-private VIP suite” and great view of LA.

In 2017 it was reported that Trevor had bought an ultra-luxurious penthouse apartment in Manhattan, New York, worth about R130m.

