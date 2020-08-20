'Rhythm City' takes action over Itu Bokaba ‘s**t shaming’ incident

Rhythm City actress Itumeleng Bokaba says that producers of the popular e.tv soapie Rhythm City have taken swift action after she was allegedly “s**t shamed” for twerking on set.

The star took to social media last week to detail how someone had responded to her twerking in a scene by saying: “Wow, look at the mothers of today.”

“Now really? Now that I'm a mother I should stop enjoying and expressing my sexuality? Get a life,” Itu said of the incident.

She later laid a formal complaint with the production and was surprised to learn that the show's producers had launched their own investigation.

“I was pleasantly surprised to find that, despite me laying a formal complaint to the Rhythm City offices, the production managers took it upon themselves to conduct an investigation into the matter.

“This resulted in me receiving an apology and assurance that steps would be taken to correct and educate on this kind of behaviour.”

She said that she felt “taken care of” by the production and that every workplace should remember the importance of “creating a positive and safe environment for everyone”.

The star explained that her post detailing the incident last week came from her hearing about women being abused or judged, and not receiving the help they needed.

“For far too long, women hear horror stories about abuse/ill-treatment that goes unpunished. So much so, that we end up assuming it would be the most likely scenario all the time.”