Ntombi and Ace celebrate 10 years together: 'I'm still happy with you'

Ntombi shared a heartfelt message to her beau, making sure to let the world that the two were still very much in love.

“10 years together! I’m still happy with you and I love you so much Ace,” said Ntombi.

In 2016, the couple took a break from the spotlight to focus on family after they were arrested for allegedly being in possession of drugs. They welcomed their second bundle of joy into the clan in October 2016.

At the time the couple took to Instagram to announce the exciting news with a pic of Ntombi's bare baby bump.

“Blessings on blessings,” said Ace.