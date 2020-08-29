TshisaLIVE

Ntombi and Ace celebrate 10 years together: 'I'm still happy with you'

29 August 2020 - 16:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Ntombi and Ace recently celebrated 10 years of romance.
Ntombi and Ace recently celebrated 10 years of romance.
Image: Instagram/Ntombi Tshabalala

Former Big Brother stars Ntombi and Ace recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary,  and are evidently still besotted with each other.

The two made their big break on Big Brother Mzansi: Double Trouble after winning the season in 2015. 

Ntombi shared a heartfelt message to her beau, making sure to let the world that the two were still very much in love.

“10 years together! I’m still happy with you and I love you so much Ace,” said Ntombi.

In 2016, the couple took a break from the spotlight to focus on family after they were arrested for allegedly being in possession of drugs. They welcomed their second bundle of joy into the clan in October 2016. 

At the time the couple took to Instagram to announce the exciting news with a pic of Ntombi's bare baby bump. 

“Blessings on blessings,” said Ace.

Big Brother Mzansi stars Ntombi and Ace to welcome their second child

After eight months of being away from the spotlight former Big Brother Mzansi winners Ace and Ntombi have revealed that they are set to welcome ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Fed-up neighbour turns hose on Big Brother cast

Ria Slabber hooked up her hosepipe, leaned over the high wall between her restaurant in Linden, Johannesburg, and the Big Brother house next door ...
News
5 years ago

Former 'Big Brother' star Mzamo Gcabashe: Reality TV is not an art

Still, the  Rhythm City actor isn't against going back
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

Most read

  1. Mampintsha has fans in a tizz over his 'limited edition sneakers' worth more ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Black Coffee hits back at troll wanting to 'clean' him up: Wash yourself, start ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Here's a glimpse of DJ Zinhle's newly opened Airbnb TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Riky Rick on being labelled a ‘fake’ in America for sounding like Nas TshisaLIVE
  5. Tweeps want to borrow Buhle's liver and English after last night's episode of ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...
X