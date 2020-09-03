WATCH | 'Going in'- Janet Jackson gushes over 'Jerusalema'

The post soon went viral with more than 8,000 likes and 2,000 retweets in just a few hours.

Master KG was humbled by the acknowledgment and thanked the star for all the love.

“Thank you, Janet Jackson. Wow. Wow. Wow!” he exclaimed, adding “Thank you so much. We love you here in SA.”

The song has been topping the charts across the world, spawning a viral dance challenge and over 110 million streams on YouTube.

Janet's post comes as Master KG and his fans are still climbing down from the high of a shoutout from Ronaldo.

The Portuguese footballer posted a video of his family gathering on Instagram, with the song as his backtrack. He captioned it “life is better with your loved ones. Enjoy all the moments with love and happiness.”

The star is the most followed person on Instagram with 237 million followers, and the video garnered 9.9 million views in less than 12 hours.