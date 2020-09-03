WATCH | 'Going in'- Janet Jackson gushes over 'Jerusalema'
Just hours after football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo posted a video of himself and his family featuring SA stars Master KG and Nomcebo's song Jerusalema, Janet Jackson has posted her love for the song.
The world famous singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to post a video of a young child dancing wildly to the song, writing “Get it, sis! Going in. Black Girl Magic.”
And in case there was any doubt as to who sang the song, Janet tagged Master KG along with the headphones emoji.
Get it sis! #GoinIN #BlackGirlMagic 👸🏾🔥 • 🎧: @MasterKGsa pic.twitter.com/ZQG2BWMBm4— Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) September 2, 2020
The post soon went viral with more than 8,000 likes and 2,000 retweets in just a few hours.
Master KG was humbled by the acknowledgment and thanked the star for all the love.
“Thank you, Janet Jackson. Wow. Wow. Wow!” he exclaimed, adding “Thank you so much. We love you here in SA.”
The song has been topping the charts across the world, spawning a viral dance challenge and over 110 million streams on YouTube.
Janet's post comes as Master KG and his fans are still climbing down from the high of a shoutout from Ronaldo.
The Portuguese footballer posted a video of his family gathering on Instagram, with the song as his backtrack. He captioned it “life is better with your loved ones. Enjoy all the moments with love and happiness.”
The star is the most followed person on Instagram with 237 million followers, and the video garnered 9.9 million views in less than 12 hours.