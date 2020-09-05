'6 pack for what?!' - Cassper is embracing the 'dad bod'

Rapper Cassper Nyovest told fans that he is feasting to his heart’s content and not even the fear of getting a dad bod can stop him.

A study by Northwestern University in Illinois, US, published in the American Journal of Men's Health concluded that men do gain weight when they become dads.

And hitmaker Cassper has fully embraced this “dad-bod” lifestyle.

The star opened up about gorging and indulging in food, attributing his eating habits to his impending fatherhood.

“I’m outchea eating like a pig and my excuse is that I’m a father now and no-one is going to tell me anything! 6 pack ya eng? For eng? For what?” said Cassper.