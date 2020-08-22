Ballin baby! Cassper spoils his unborn son with his first pair of kicks

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest has shown off the tiniest little kicks on Twitter, in preparation for the birth of his son.

For months now we’ve been waiting for Cassper to release his upcoming album Any Minute Now. All the teasers, clips in the studio and collabs have the fans excited.

But the hitmaker is just as excited about another big event happening soon: the birth of his son.

The star took to Twitter to share a photo of Nike sneakers that he purchased for his baby boy.

“Lil’ man already dripping like his daddy. Got my son his first kicks,” said the artist.