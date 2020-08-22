TshisaLIVE

Ballin baby! Cassper spoils his unborn son with his first pair of kicks

22 August 2020 - 16:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Rapper Cassper Nyovest shows off cute little sneakers for his unborn son
Rapper Cassper Nyovest shows off cute little sneakers for his unborn son
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest has shown off the tiniest little kicks on Twitter, in preparation for the birth of his son.

For months now we’ve been waiting for Cassper to release his upcoming album Any Minute Now. All the teasers, clips in the studio and collabs have the fans excited.

But the hitmaker is just as excited about another big event happening soon: the birth of his son.

The star took to Twitter to share a photo of Nike sneakers that he purchased for his baby boy.

“Lil’ man already dripping like his daddy. Got my son his first kicks,” said the artist.

Cassper recently threw a baby shower for his baby's mama, Thobeka Majozi.

It was a lavish affair with the mother-to-be pictured in blue, surrounded by white roses.

Tweeps reacted to the event, claiming that Cassper had made a fashion faux-pas in a purple hoodie and camo pants. The star hit back.

“Too many broken souls on these apps. That's why I keep my private life away. That's why my private life is so good and healthy.”

