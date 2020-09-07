Thickleeyonce slams 'racist' Clicks advert apology, as Zakes Bantwini calls for boycotts
“They don’t even sound sorry”
Plus-size model Thickleeyonce and muso Zakes Bantwini are among those who have slammed health and beauty retailer Clicks for an advert on its website, which labelled African hair as dry and damaged, while white hair had been described as fine and flat.
The company came under fire on Friday after pictures of the advert were circulated on social media, sparking outrage. The company took down the ad and apologised, but the EFF threatened to shut down Clicks stores nationwide on Monday in protest.
Thickleeyonce added her voice to the outrage and slammed the company's apology.
Responding to a post containing the apology, she wrote that Clicks “don't even sound sorry” about the incident.
Zakes was also left fuming and urged “African kings and queens” to boycott the store.
“These big corporations have always been on a mission to tarnish the identity of the African woman, even educational institutions trying to dumb down your power! African woman, please do not be moved! Carry on taking up space! They're intimidated by your power!” he added.
He said “racism must fall” and people should do more than just tweet their disgust.
Zakes also responded to suggestions it could have been a publicity stunt, saying: “As Africans we are not and refuse to be the testing grounds and stunts! I say we teach them a lesson!”
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! these corporations do this on purpose! Knowing that all they will do is apologize on twitter and other platforms! Thinking it will just end there! We saw @hm do the same thing, now @Clicks_SA following suit! THEY TRULY UNDERMINE US! and UNDERESTIMATE OUR POWER!— African King (@ZakesBantwiniSA) September 4, 2020
Actress and businesswoman Pearl Thusi responded to calls for her to pull her hair care product from the store, sharing a statement from the range's mother company, AfroBotanics.
Here is our response by @afrobotanics the mother company of @_blackpearlhair . Thank you @msntombenhle for addressing this quickly and aptly. Also reminding us that the conversation is much bigger and this catalyst will hopefully assist in having the more difficult conversation of what is happening at the highest in corporate levels in businesses. We all hope for the best outcome for the black people of South Africa and a way forward that will have even more inclusivity and fairness.