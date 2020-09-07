Thickleeyonce slams 'racist' Clicks advert apology, as Zakes Bantwini calls for boycotts

Plus-size model Thickleeyonce and muso Zakes Bantwini are among those who have slammed health and beauty retailer Clicks for an advert on its website, which labelled African hair as dry and damaged, while white hair had been described as fine and flat.

The company came under fire on Friday after pictures of the advert were circulated on social media, sparking outrage. The company took down the ad and apologised, but the EFF threatened to shut down Clicks stores nationwide on Monday in protest.

Thickleeyonce added her voice to the outrage and slammed the company's apology.

Responding to a post containing the apology, she wrote that Clicks “don't even sound sorry” about the incident.