Thickleeyonce slams 'racist' Clicks advert apology, as Zakes Bantwini calls for boycotts

“They don’t even sound sorry”

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
07 September 2020 - 12:00
Zakes Bantwini has urged his followers not to shop at Clicks amid the outrage.
Image: Jessica Levitt

Plus-size model Thickleeyonce and muso Zakes Bantwini are among those who have slammed health and beauty retailer Clicks for an advert on its website, which labelled African hair as dry and damaged, while white hair had been described as fine and flat.

The company came under fire on Friday after pictures of the advert were circulated on social media, sparking outrage. The company took down the ad and apologised, but the EFF threatened to shut down Clicks stores nationwide on Monday in protest.

Thickleeyonce added her voice to the outrage and slammed the company's apology.

Responding to a post containing the apology, she wrote that Clicks “don't even sound sorry” about the incident.

Zakes was also left fuming and urged “African kings and queens” to boycott the store.

“These big corporations have always been on a mission to tarnish the identity of the African woman, even educational institutions trying to dumb down your power! African woman, please do not be moved! Carry on taking up space! They're intimidated by your power!” he added.

He said “racism must fall” and people should do more than just tweet their disgust.

Zakes also responded to suggestions it could have been a publicity stunt, saying: “As Africans we are not and refuse to be the testing grounds and stunts! I say we teach them a lesson!”

Actress and businesswoman Pearl Thusi responded to calls for her to pull her hair care product from the store, sharing a statement from the range's mother company, AfroBotanics.

