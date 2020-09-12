‘Am I using your grant money?’ Somizi hits back at criticism of him always buying Mohale super expensive gifts

Idols SA judge Somizi has again put a troll firmly in their place, telling them to mind their own business this week after hubby Mohale was accused of never spoiling his bae.

We all love a good clapback from the Somhale power union, and this week the couple came under fire from a tweep who claimed that Somizi is a one-sided lover.

The criticism came as Mohale posted a pic of a Gucci bag, alongside the caption: “Gifts from hubby. Thank you, bae.”

The critic asked when Mohale would start gifting Somizi.

Somizi hit back at the troll on Twitter, telling the user to stop being dumb.

“Kunani am I using your Sassa grant? Until I do, stop asking stupid questions,” Somizi said.