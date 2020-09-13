Inside Boity Thulo's surprise bash for her mom

TV personality Boity Thulo recently surprised her mom with an opulent surprise birthday party.

Boity loves spending time with her mother, and this week surprised her with an intimate affair to celebrate her fab 50th.

Snaps of the classy backyard bash were posted to Boity's Instagram, where she thanked everyone who made it possible.

“To our wonderful family and friends, this day would not have been complete without your presence. Your constant love, support and care mean the world to us. Thank you so much for all that you do for us,” wrote Boity.

In the snaps her family are seen sipping bespoke cocktails, eating paella and getting down.

The star said her mom was very happy with how her special day turned out.

Here are some snaps of the big day.