Inside Boity Thulo's surprise bash for her mom
TV personality Boity Thulo recently surprised her mom with an opulent surprise birthday party.
Boity loves spending time with her mother, and this week surprised her with an intimate affair to celebrate her fab 50th.
Snaps of the classy backyard bash were posted to Boity's Instagram, where she thanked everyone who made it possible.
“To our wonderful family and friends, this day would not have been complete without your presence. Your constant love, support and care mean the world to us. Thank you so much for all that you do for us,” wrote Boity.
In the snaps her family are seen sipping bespoke cocktails, eating paella and getting down.
The star said her mom was very happy with how her special day turned out.
Here are some snaps of the big day.
View this post on Instagram
I managed to pull off a beautiful surprise birthday party for my Mom yesterday. 💃🏾💃🏾✨✨😁😁It was literally the perfect day. 😭😍❤️ I cannot thank you enough @design_by_zwai_ ! I couldn’t have done this without you! 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️✨✨💫💫🥂🥂🍾🍾👑👑💃🏾💃🏾❤️❤️ #ModsFabulous50th #OwnYourThrone👑 📸: @donkat_seles
View this post on Instagram
Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the team that made this day possible! @design_by_zwai_ I could never thank you enough. It was all just perfect. You went over and above what I asked for. I love you and thank you for your heart! Thank you @whycook_sa for the incredible food made with love and passion! ❤️✨Thank you @waterford_estate @thereallygreatbrandcompany for the delicious wine and drinks! Thank you so so much @kstcakes for my mom’s stunning cake. 🎂😍 Thank you so much @donkat_seles @k_zaka_ for capturing the day so beautifully! 📸🙏🏾 Thank you @djzand for keeping us dancing through the day AND night! You’re amazing! I’m wholeheartedly grateful for all the love and effort put into this. My mom was so so happy. I really couldn’t have asked for more. ❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️✨✨✨💕💕💕 #ModsFabulous50th
View this post on Instagram
To our wonderful family and friends, this day would not have been complete without your presence. Your constant love, support and care mean the world to us. Thank you so much for all that you do for us @mami_manaledi_diale @bthulo19 @boitumelopetlele @lekgowethipe, LELO, Papa, Ma-V!! We love you all so very much! And thank you again @kstcakes for a breathtaking and equally delicious cake!! #ModsFabulous50th #OwnYourThrone👑📸: @donkat_seles
Boity and her mom have a special connection, and a few weeks ago the star took to Twitter to tell the world how proud she is of her mother’s calling.
“I feel like such a cool child to be able to say ‘my mom is a sangoma’,” said Boity.