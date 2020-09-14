From Minnie Dlamini to Cassper Nyovest - here are five lockdown celeb pregnancies that took us by surprise

Media personality Minnie Dlamini has become the latest SA celebrity to announce that she and husband of three years Quinton Jones are expecting their first bundle of joy.

Minnie announced the news via Instagram at the weekend.

Several celebrities have either fallen pregnant, announced pregnancies or given birth during the coronavirus pandemic and have all shared their journeys on social media.

Here are four others:

Cassper Nyovest

The rapper and girlfriend Thobeka Majozi welcomed their first baby boy, Khotso on Sunday. The Phuma Kim hitmaker announced the news on Instagram with a picture of himself and a doctor in medical scrubs.

He first announced they were expecting in June. “I'm going to be a father any minute now so I decided to name my album any minute now (AMN)," he tweeted at the time.

Busisiwe Thwala

Cici announced her pregnancy in February and gave birth to her first child in May. She named her baby boy Dialo and has even created an Instagram page for him. At just three months, baby Dialo already has nearly 20,000 followers on Instagram.

Zola Nombona

The Lockdown actress gave birth to baby Cebelihle in June. Zola also confirmed her pregnancy in February, with actor Thomas Gumede later confirming that he was the baby daddy. He shared a snap of the scan on Instagram which showed Zola's name.

Jo-Ann Strauss

The model is expecting her fourth baby later this year. She announced the news on Mother's Day and continues to document her journey on her Instagram page. She is now in her third trimester and recently shared that she still finds motherhood challenging, even during her fourth pregnancy.