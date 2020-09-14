Celebs and fans congratulate Minnie Dlamini on 'becoming Mama Jones'
Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Minnie Dlamini-Jones after she revealed that she and her husband Quinton Jones are expecting their first child.
The TV personality made the announcement over the weekend in a social media post in which she also wished her husband a happy birthday.
In the post, Minnie said “starting a family with you, Mr Jones, is a dream come true”.
“I could not have chosen a better man to be the father of our child,” she said.
View this post on Instagram
Starting a family with you Mr Jones is a dream come true and I couldn't have chosen a better man to be the father of our child. Our family has suffered such a painful loss however, God has proven to us that with death, comes new life and we welcome this miracle wholeheartedly 🙏🏾 Happy Birthday my love we're having a baby 🎉🎉🎉 Best Bday present ever, I know lol😂 #BecomingMamaJones 💎 #TheJoneses ❤️
Minnie and her TV producer husband tied the knot twice in 2017. The couple first had their traditional wedding in July and a second “white” wedding in September.
Since sharing the news, celebs and fans have been flooding Minnie's comment section to congratulate her.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was among the celebs to wish her well, saying “lockdown has been great” for the couple.
“Please don’t name the baby quarantine/lockdown/sanitise/Jones or anything like that,” he joked.
“Mr and Mrs Jones, I cannot begin to tell you how excited I am for you both,” said actress Connie Ferguson.
“This gift is everything. Congratulations and may you embrace and enjoy this journey into parenthood! It’s about to get real! Mama Jones and Papa Jones has quite a ring to it. Love you guys!”
“A heartfelt congratulations my darling Minnie. I cannot think of two better people to guide a precious soul through life. Here’s to the beautiful journey ahead. I am utterly delighted for you both,” said media mogul Carol Bouwer.
Musician and Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi said she was happy Minnie finally shared the news with the public.
“Every time someone would mention your name, my back would stiffen. Scared I’d slip and spill the beans out of sheer excitement. I’m gonna miss calling you and telling you that your neck is giving you away or your lips are betraying you, never mind your beautiful voluptuous breasts. I’m so happy for you and Q,” she said.
On Twitter, fans expressed how excited they were for Minnie, saying they cannot wait to meet mini-Minnie.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.
Congratulations Minnie Dlamini. Mother To Be ♥️ pic.twitter.com/G38vJqQhHp— Simphiwe Ngema (@Simz_Ngema) September 12, 2020
We are having a baby @MinnieDlamini 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥❤️🔥🔥❤️😭 https://t.co/FGcCeBma8A— #SlaapTigerComingSoon (@Gigi_Lamayne) September 12, 2020
Abantu were knot expecting this! #minniedlamini #becomingmamajones #TheJoneses pic.twitter.com/jwisQ4gQvt— David Tshabalala (@SlayingGoliath) September 12, 2020
You look so beautiful Mama Jones!! Congratulations Minnie Dlamini😍😍 and Mr Jones. I can't believe my fave is having a baby. God has been showing off with you❤️ pic.twitter.com/O1R5RBR5af— AZuluHeiress🇿🇦 🇿🇦 🇿🇦 (@Daughter2Shaka) September 12, 2020
Minnie Dlamini Jones welcome to the motherhood😊. They say having a child just puts the whole world into perspective. Everything else just disappears. Congratulations ka the bundle of joy you're carrying, all the Best🙏@MinnieDlamini pic.twitter.com/xAvYPljrAf— Sle051 (@Macauzza) September 12, 2020
@MinnieDlamini’s interview Two Years Ago. Her pregnancy announcement must have really been the best birthday gift to Mr Jones. I am so happy for them. 😭💎❤️ #BecomingMamaJones pic.twitter.com/LdoGqyKDnA— Asavela (@AsaKakaza) September 12, 2020