TshisaLIVE

Celebs and fans congratulate Minnie Dlamini on 'becoming Mama Jones'

14 September 2020 - 06:43 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Minnie Dlamini is going to be a mama.
Minnie Dlamini is going to be a mama.
Image: Instagram/Minnie Dlamini

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Minnie Dlamini-Jones after she revealed that she and her husband Quinton Jones are expecting their first child.

The TV personality made the announcement over the weekend in a social media post in which she also wished her husband a happy birthday.

In the post, Minnie said “starting a family with you, Mr Jones, is a dream come true”.

“I could not have chosen a better man to be the father of our child,” she said.

Minnie and her TV producer husband tied the knot twice in 2017. The couple first had their traditional wedding in July and a second “white” wedding in September.

Since sharing the news, celebs and fans have been flooding Minnie's comment section to congratulate her.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was among the celebs to wish her well, saying “lockdown has been great” for the couple.

“Please don’t name the baby quarantine/lockdown/sanitise/Jones or anything like that,” he joked.

“Mr and Mrs Jones, I cannot begin to tell you how excited I am for you both,” said actress Connie Ferguson.

“This gift is everything. Congratulations and may you embrace and enjoy this journey into parenthood! It’s about to get real! Mama Jones and Papa Jones has quite a ring to it. Love you guys!”

“A heartfelt congratulations my darling Minnie. I cannot think of two better people to guide a precious soul through life. Here’s to the beautiful journey ahead. I am utterly delighted for you both,” said media mogul Carol Bouwer.

Musician and Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi said she was happy Minnie finally shared the news with the public.

“Every time someone would mention your name, my back would stiffen. Scared I’d slip and spill the beans out of sheer excitement. I’m gonna miss calling you and telling you that your neck is giving you away or your lips are betraying you, never mind your beautiful voluptuous breasts. I’m so happy for you and Q,” she said.

On Twitter, fans expressed how excited they were for Minnie, saying they cannot wait to meet mini-Minnie.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.

#BecomingMamaJones: Minnie Dlamini confirms pregnancy with heartwarming post

Minnie Dlamini is going to be a mom.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

WATCH | Coconut Kelz pokes fun at Clicks' hair controversy

Satirist Coconut Kelz is back, and this time she is poking fun at Clicks as scores of South Africans lambaste the retailer for its since-deleted ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Fans defend Minnie Dlamini after 'ghetto' hairstyle outrage turns to 'bullying'

Minnie stayed dominating the trends list on Thursday
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'The borders are closed but what about Black Coffee?’ - Sizwe Dhlomo splits ... TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘Am I using your grant money?’ Somizi hits back at criticism of him always ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Letoya Makhene on her lover: I chose her because she’s great in bed TshisaLIVE
  4. F**k off and stop stealing’ - DJ Tira, Lvovo & Shimza slam Fakaza after Cassper ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Inside Boity Thulo's surprise bash for her mom TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court
X