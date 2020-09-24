TshisaLIVE

Circle of life: Here's what to expect on Lebo M's new reality TV show

24 September 2020 - 08:00
Lebo M stars in a reality TV show about his life in the country in which he was born.
Image: Lebo M via Instagram

Move over Kim K and Kelly Khumalo, Grammy award-winning Lebohang "Lebo M" Morake now has his own reality TV show, Lebo M - Coming Home, giving us a glimpse into the star’s career and life.

The Soweto-born star blew up on the world stage in the 1990s with the soundtrack for the The Lion King. From producing the soundtrack to Broadway’s highest-grossing production of all time to a Tony nomination, the circle of life has brought the star back to his home ground.

The artist will star in a 10-part series, giving fans front-row seats into his new ventures with artists like Zahara, Judith Sephuma and Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and recounting his journey through Hollywood.

We also get to see his life on a Blair Athol equestrian estate with wife Angela Ngani-Casara, his mother and four of his children, Lulo, Letti, Mthunzi and  Ketso.

Lebo M was apprehensive about letting cameras into his personal life, but later realised the value of his life being on the small screen.

“I was initially sceptical about a reality show. But having recently learnt no-one really knows who am in SA, my beloved home country of birth, I’ve become romantic about opening up and having my fans and audience here hang out with Angela and my children via this conversation in 10 episodes,” said Lebo M.

Lebo M - Coming Home premieres on Showmax in November.

