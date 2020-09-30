TshisaLIVE

'He saw a gap and filled it' - Khanyi Mbau defends Somizi in open up the industry debate

30 September 2020 - 13:19
Khanyi Mbau has defended Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung in a debate about opening up the industry on Twitter.
“Somizi saw a gap and he filled it.”

This was Khanyi Mbau's response to tweeps who were complaining about certain celebrities “taking all the jobs” in the entertainment industry.

It all started when she posted a snippet of a Castle Lite advert featuring the star.

A Twitter user commented that in SA “the same people get all the deals”.

Khanyi hit back saying these people “fast”, “pray” and “hustle hard”. 

As more users joined the conversation, Mohale's latest role on e.tv soapie Rhythm City and Somizi's hit TV talk show were also thrown into the mix.

One user claimed both incidents showed that celebs got deals because they have “connections”.

“Why is Mohale getting acting jobs while other kids went to acting schools? Some bias moves,” a user said.

Khanyi defended Somizi, saying he had seen a gap and filled it.

She said studying the craft should not be compared to getting into the job market.

Speaking to Trending SA on Monday, Mohale said he would not stop pursuing opportunities because people assumed that he got them through his husband.

“I can't blame myself for getting married to Somizi and that must not mean that I can't pursue any opportunities simply because people are going to say that Somizi got them for me.”

He also rubbished talk that he did not audition for the role.

“I went to audition for the role. My agent sent me an e-mail saying there is an audition happening and they handpicked about six people from my agent and another six from another agent. She said to me 'do a tape, record and let's send it.'" 

