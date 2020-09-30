'He saw a gap and filled it' - Khanyi Mbau defends Somizi in open up the industry debate

“Somizi saw a gap and he filled it.”

This was Khanyi Mbau's response to tweeps who were complaining about certain celebrities “taking all the jobs” in the entertainment industry.

It all started when she posted a snippet of a Castle Lite advert featuring the star.

A Twitter user commented that in SA “the same people get all the deals”.

Khanyi hit back saying these people “fast”, “pray” and “hustle hard”.