Kwesta to work with 'Idols SA' breakout star Vhudie

Artist Vhudihawe Mamphwe, who first got recognised on Idols SA season 16 earlier this year, has finally been recognised by his idol Kwesta.

His love song went viral after the episode aired, with Mzansi falling in love with My Yoki Yoki.

In an interview with Youtuber Wendy Mothata, the rising star said he wished to work with Kwesta. The young artist made an appeal to the rapper.

“Kwesta if you are watching this, I am requesting you to do a collaboration and remix with me on my song My Yoki Yoki!” pleaded Vhudie. Watch the interview here: