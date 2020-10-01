Kwesta to work with 'Idols SA' breakout star Vhudie
Idols SA breakout star Vhudie has scored an opportunity to work with one of Mzansi's biggest rappers ... Kwesta!
The Idols franchise has given young and undiscovered talent across the globe the opportunity to make it big and reach for the stars. From Kelly Clarkson to Khaya Mthethwa, artists are able to make their mark, starting with one simple audition.
Artist Vhudihawe Mamphwe, who first got recognised on Idols SA season 16 earlier this year, has finally been recognised by his idol Kwesta.
His love song went viral after the episode aired, with Mzansi falling in love with My Yoki Yoki.
In an interview with Youtuber Wendy Mothata, the rising star said he wished to work with Kwesta. The young artist made an appeal to the rapper.
“Kwesta if you are watching this, I am requesting you to do a collaboration and remix with me on my song My Yoki Yoki!” pleaded Vhudie. Watch the interview here:
The musician’s calls were heard and Kwesta reached out to the 20-year-old via Twitter.
“Akubenjalo! I just have to finish off a couple of other features and then we on. Loved that Idols audition! Plus, you have a good heart so I am with you” tweeted Kwesta.
Dream big children! You never know where it might take you.