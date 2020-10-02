Oh no! Thishiwe Ziqubu and Mandisa Nduna called it quits a while back
Love didn't win this time
Fans of actresses Thishiwe Ziqubu and Mandisa Nduna were left heartbroken on Thursday when Thishiwe revealed that she and Mandisa broke up a while ago.
Thishiwe and Mandisa were one of Mzansi's favourite celeb couples for four years, and were crowned the Cutest Couple of the year at the ninth annual Feather Awards.
Thishiwe broke the news unprovoked on the TL, saying they felt they should share the unpleasant news because so many people celebrated their love with them during the good times.
“Beautiful people. Because you loved and supported us, we must let you know. Mandisa and I broke up a while back,” they said.
The actress made it clear that while they may have split, they will always hold the love they had dear to their hearts. They also implied the break up was amicable.
“It is a love I will always treasure and honour, and all is good,” they said.
Then they attached a picture of themselves in an embrace with the words, “End of an era. So long, my love”.
The actresses started making entertainment headlines as lovers back in 2017.
They quickly became one of the hottest couples in Mzansi and flag-bearers for the LGBTIQ community. Speaking to Tumi Morake on her late night talk show WTF with Tumi, they explained why it was natural for them to share their love.
The pair also received a lot of backlash, mostly from homophobic people. However, their love and displays of affection on social media were a constant “middle finger” to all their haters.
Thankful for it all. Sisonke nja yam’ ❤️ https://t.co/K2eP79X9Al pic.twitter.com/nWqsoF3RTD— Mandisa Nduna sometimes (@ZuluMecca) October 1, 2020
Their love was bold and unapologetic and their steamy pictures posted on their TLs was proof they didn't care what anyone thought of them.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE about their relationship just after they declared it publicly, the couple said they refuse to hide who they are from others.
“By hiding who we are as people in the LGBTI community, we give homophobic people more 'power' over us. Of course we live in a world where just by existing as a woman, your life is endangered, but we believe the trick is to live and love just as we are meant to do. How is it your life when you live it for other people?” they said.