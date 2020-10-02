Oh no! Thishiwe Ziqubu and Mandisa Nduna called it quits a while back

Fans of actresses Thishiwe Ziqubu and Mandisa Nduna were left heartbroken on Thursday when Thishiwe revealed that she and Mandisa broke up a while ago.

Thishiwe and Mandisa were one of Mzansi's favourite celeb couples for four years, and were crowned the Cutest Couple of the year at the ninth annual Feather Awards.

Thishiwe broke the news unprovoked on the TL, saying they felt they should share the unpleasant news because so many people celebrated their love with them during the good times.

“Beautiful people. Because you loved and supported us, we must let you know. Mandisa and I broke up a while back,” they said.

The actress made it clear that while they may have split, they will always hold the love they had dear to their hearts. They also implied the break up was amicable.

“It is a love I will always treasure and honour, and all is good,” they said.

Then they attached a picture of themselves in an embrace with the words, “End of an era. So long, my love”.