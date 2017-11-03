Thishiwe & Mandisa: It wasn't a conscious decision to come out

"It wasn't a conscious decision to come out because if we were a heterosexual couple we wouldn't have to do that. When Cassper and Boity were together, they didn't have to sit everybody down and say; 'this is who we are. We chose to be together because of a, b and c. I am all about expressing my relationships so it was a natural thing to post selfies together," Mandisa said.

She said she believed the concept of "coming out" was problematic.

"It is all to make heterosexual people feel comfortable like I need to explain myself to you. All we are trying to do is live. All we are trying to do is love,” Mandisa said.

The couple have always embraced their sexuality with Thishiwe starring in the 2015 SAFTA award-winning film While You Weren't Looking about gay and lesbian relationships in South Africa. Reflecting on the film, the Imposter actress said many thought she was a man for most of the movie.

"For the film, I had to wear a 'penis'. So, I wore it all the time, even when I wasn't shooting so that I could stay in character. It helped so much for me to stay in character," she said.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about their relationship, the couple said they refuse to hide who they are from others.

"By hiding who we are as people in the LGBTI community, we give homophobic people more 'power' over us. Of course we live in a world where just by existing as a woman, your life is endangered but we believe the trick is to live and love just as we are meant to do. How is it your life when you live it for other people," they said.