Brenden Praise of 'Idols SA' tells artists to stick to their values
“I can’t tell how many times I’ve been told, ‘You’ll never work in this industry’.”
Coming from a religious background, Idols SA's Brenden Praise is grateful he stuck to his values and never allowed the music scene to change him.
The Season 9 Idols SA finalist has urged his fans to not compromise themselves no matter what.
He took to social media and revealed how he was told he'd never work in the industry again due to his values.
“All I can say is stick to your values because there's no human being that can stand in the way of God's plan for you,” read parts of his post.
Being a happy father of two, Brenden also shared on Twitter how he would pay decent money for “Efficiency and Convenience”.
I love things that Make my life and my work convenient and efficient, infact I will pay a Premium for that Efficiency and Convenience.— Brenden Praise (@Brenden_Praise) October 15, 2020
Can’t think of Anything that can give me the same joy as raising these two incredible Kids ❤️— Brenden Praise (@Brenden_Praise) October 15, 2020