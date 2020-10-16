Brenden Praise of 'Idols SA' tells artists to stick to their values

Coming from a religious background, Idols SA's Brenden Praise is grateful he stuck to his values and never allowed the music scene to change him.

The Season 9 Idols SA finalist has urged his fans to not compromise themselves no matter what.

He took to social media and revealed how he was told he'd never work in the industry again due to his values.

“All I can say is stick to your values because there's no human being that can stand in the way of God's plan for you,” read parts of his post.