Tough times lead comedian Khanyisa Bunu into poultry farming!

Stand-up comedienne Khanyisa Bunu announced on Instagram that she’s on a journey to become a poultry farmer and fans are living for it!

Times are tough in the era of the coronavirus. However, for people like Khanyisa, the tough times have given them a chance to take a risk and expand into other fields. In addition to acting and making people laugh for a living, Khanyi found a new purpose and ventured into the totally unexpected world of poultry farming.

This week comic Khanyisa announced on Instagram that she has embarked on a journey as a poultry farmer. The star was pictured in farming attire, tending to her chickens when she shared the great news.

“I am a poultry farmer ... one month to go before we get our first eggs,” wrote Khanyisa.