Tough times lead comedian Khanyisa Bunu into poultry farming!

“Relying on entertainment alone became a challenge so I thought let me try poultry farming as it is always something I wanted to do,” said Khanyisa.

25 October 2020 - 10:00
Khanyisa Bunu is now a comedienne and poultry farmer!
Image: Supplied

Stand-up comedienne Khanyisa Bunu announced on Instagram that she’s on a journey to become a poultry farmer and fans are living for it!

Times are tough in the era of the coronavirus. However, for people like Khanyisa, the tough times have given them a chance to take a risk and expand into other fields. In addition to acting and making people laugh for a living, Khanyi found a new purpose and ventured into the totally unexpected world of poultry farming.

This week comic Khanyisa announced on Instagram that she has embarked on a journey as a poultry farmer. The star was pictured in farming attire, tending to her chickens when she shared the great news.

“I am a poultry farmer ... one month to go before we get our first eggs,” wrote Khanyisa.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the star said that Covid-19 forced her to seek another stream of income.

She went on to update us on her progress, saying that she is seeing success in her future.

She went on to update us on her progress, saying that she is seeing success in her future.

“I keep having constant orders for my chickens, people love them. But I know there is still a long way to go before I can say I am making a living out of it,” said Khanyisa.

Congrats Khanyisa! We wish you all the best on this feathery journey.

