Khanyisa Bunu: Black mothers leave their kids to care for other people's kids
Even though Khanyisa Bunu burst into the industry as a comedian, she's definitely cemented her place as an actress with her stellar performance as Dambisa on Scandal!
The actress has been praised for how she has portrayed the life of a domestic worker, who was unfairly dismissed after she gave half her life to the Langas in service.
Khanyisa told TshisaLIVE that being surrounded by great actors gave her the inspiration to give off her best.
"I'll be honest and say that without the support from my co-actors I wouldn't have been able to push as I have. So it is because I am surrounded by greatness that I have been able to do this and beef up my game.
"All the adoration makes me feel like I made the right decision at the right time when I left teaching all those years ago. When I left teaching I really wasn't sure what I wanted to do but I knew that it had to do something I really enjoyed and I found it."
Khanyisa's storyline has reminded viewers of how black mothers have left their own children at home to take care of other women's children to put food on the table and the negative effects that's had on their own families.
The comedian-turned-actress has been showered with love and congratulatory messages for pulling the sad storyline off with conviction. She said she has been overwhelmed by the response and that it has validated her choice to risk everything for comedy and acting.
"The storyline also resonated with me but most importantly I felt deeply for the people that have to go through life like that. It also made me see that in life, you don't always get the kudus you deserve. You know, you might work really hard but never receive the appreciation you deserve, but you need to be strong. For you and for your priorities."
The actress said she hoped to keep improving and that her day one fans shouldn't worry about her leaving one art for the other as she would strive to perfect both.