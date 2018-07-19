Khanyisa Bunu: Black mothers leave their kids to care for other people's kids

Even though Khanyisa Bunu burst into the industry as a comedian, she's definitely cemented her place as an actress with her stellar performance as Dambisa on Scandal!

The actress has been praised for how she has portrayed the life of a domestic worker, who was unfairly dismissed after she gave half her life to the Langas in service.

Khanyisa told TshisaLIVE that being surrounded by great actors gave her the inspiration to give off her best.

"I'll be honest and say that without the support from my co-actors I wouldn't have been able to push as I have. So it is because I am surrounded by greatness that I have been able to do this and beef up my game.

"All the adoration makes me feel like I made the right decision at the right time when I left teaching all those years ago. When I left teaching I really wasn't sure what I wanted to do but I knew that it had to do something I really enjoyed and I found it."