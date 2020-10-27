Emtee announces new album’s name and thanks Ruff & Sjava

In a series of tweets, Emtee revealed how, during his school years, he used to dream about his now “partner in crime” Ruff producing his songs as his wish was to work with him one day.

The We Up hitmaker opened up about how unlike other children at his school, he always had dreams to become a musician.

“I used to go to the studio in my school uniform just to watch him in action. I didn’t pressure him. I was just that kid keeps to himself until SK let me in the booth.”