Emtee announces new album’s name and thanks Ruff & Sjava
Rapper Emtee has lifted the lid on how tough life was before he found fame and has expressed his gratitude to Sjava and Ruff for being instrumental in his musical journey.
The rapper took to Twitter to announce his new album Logan that's named after his second son. He also took the time to reminisce about the harder times when he was still trying to make it in the music industry.
Now it’s Logan’s time. I love you my son. Your big bro, daddy and mommy are proud. pic.twitter.com/vZL2iuwX3J— LOGAN (@emteerecords) October 25, 2020
In a series of tweets, Emtee revealed how, during his school years, he used to dream about his now “partner in crime” Ruff producing his songs as his wish was to work with him one day.
The We Up hitmaker opened up about how unlike other children at his school, he always had dreams to become a musician.
“I used to go to the studio in my school uniform just to watch him in action. I didn’t pressure him. I was just that kid keeps to himself until SK let me in the booth.”
Other kids wanted to be doctors n all. I said I wanna be a musician and Ruff WILL be my producer. I use to go to the studio in my school uniform on just to watch him in action. I didn’t pressure him. I was just that kid keeps to himself until SK let me in the booth.— LOGAN (@emteerecords) October 25, 2020
While given a shot in the booth, Emtee explained how he to this day had learnt to kill it in the studio.
I went in that booth and killed it. SK use to gas me up. “Get em my boy. More energy, more finesse. I took all advice he gave me till this day.— LOGAN (@emteerecords) October 25, 2020
Although things might be looking up for Emtee right now, he also reflected back to a time when he was homeless and still hustling and, through the help of Sjava and Ruff, his life started falling into place.
I was once homeless Sjava and Ruff said come to the studio. It was up from there.— LOGAN (@emteerecords) October 25, 2020
When asked by a tweep whether he was homeless in the literal sense, Emtee explained he had nobody in Johannesburg as his parents were back home in Matatiele, Eastern Cape.
He also revealed how his friend Lebo would sneak him into his mother's house so that he could lay his head for a bit.
I had Nobody. My parents are in Matatiele. I only had Lebo who would sneak me into his crib while his mom was sleeping jus so I can lay down. Next day, next couch or I wait for the sunrise n keep it moving https://t.co/Gy4dmVvqLZ— LOGAN (@emteerecords) October 25, 2020