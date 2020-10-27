TshisaLIVE

Emtee announces new album’s name and thanks Ruff & Sjava

27 October 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Rapper Emtee speaks about life before the fame.
Image: Instagram/ Emtee

Rapper Emtee has lifted the lid on how tough life was before he found fame and has expressed his gratitude to Sjava and Ruff for being instrumental in his musical journey.

The rapper took to Twitter to announce his new album Logan that's named after his second son. He also took the time to reminisce about the harder times when he was still trying to make it in the music industry.  

In a series of tweets, Emtee revealed how, during his school years, he used to dream about his now “partner in crime” Ruff producing his songs as his wish was to work with him one day.

The We Up hitmaker opened up about how unlike other children at his school, he always had dreams to become a musician.

I used to go to the studio in my school uniform just to watch him in action. I didn’t pressure him. I was just that kid keeps to himself until SK let me in the booth.”

While given a shot in the booth, Emtee explained how he to this day had learnt to kill it in the studio.

Although things might be looking up for Emtee right now, he also reflected back to a time when he was homeless and still hustling and, through the help of Sjava and Ruff, his life started falling into place.

When asked by a tweep whether he was homeless in the literal sense, Emtee explained he had nobody in Johannesburg as his parents were back home in Matatiele, Eastern Cape.

He also revealed how his friend Lebo would sneak him into his mother's house so that he could lay his head for a bit.

