AKA dubs his 'never done before' banana flavoured Cruz the Dezemba drink!

AKA has released a new flavour of Cruz vodka, and fans are going bananas for the taste of December!

The idea for the new banana flavour drink came from the Supa Mega himself.

Earlier this year, the Fela in Versace hitmaker teamed up with Cruz to release Cruz Watermelon Vodka, and fans flocked to bottle stores.

Speaking about his new drink, the Bhovamania star said he saw a gap in the market for a banana flavour beverage for fans to enjoy.

“I wanted to create a banana-flavoured vodka because it has never been done before. It’s always about the vibes and taking it to the next level. Here’s my gift to you, a toast to the Supa Mega, the unique taste of Cruz Banana Deluxe,” AKA said.

The rapper said the new flavour will not fail to deliver the distinction of his AKA brand.

“If I put my name on it, you best believe I’m bringing my A-game on it. Trust the Supa Mega to drop a taste like nobody else had ever,” said AKA.

Recently, SA celebs have been blessing us with alcoholic beverages like no others. From J-Something's Jin Ginto to Bonang's recent release from the House of BNG, BNG Nectar, we know what to stock up on for the festive season.

Sparkling wine in a can from Queen B and now a whole new Cruz Vodka.

Dezemba is already lit!