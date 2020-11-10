AKA says his 'Bhovamania' EP will go double platinum to show up haters
However, the album didn't receive love from all of Mzansi.
Last week, when the album came out, the star was receiving hate for the album.
In true AKA style, he took to Twitter to remind his haters that he is a force to be believed, and his album is going to fly off the shelves.
“When this thing goes double platinum, we are going to rub it in faces like it's never been seen before,” AKA tweeted.
“Can I just ask a question? Why are you guys from the other side so invested in me? Right now I’m lit from the club tryna' interact with my megacy. Here you are at 3.55am while your guy is sleeping peacefully or probably burping his newborn child. It’s pathetic, dude. Seriously,” said AKA.