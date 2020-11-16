TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Here’s why tweeps think Lihle’s friends are trash on #YPTMM

It has everything to do with “drinking gin” and having “trashy friends!”

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
16 November 2020 - 15:00
Moshe Ndiki is one of the guest hosts of 'You Promised To Marry Me'.
Moshe Ndiki is one of the guest hosts of 'You Promised To Marry Me'.
Image: Via Instagram

Tweeps and fans of You Promised To Marry Me are still reeling after the drama they witnessed when the guest host Moshe Ndiki and bride-wannabe Aviwe ambushed a tipsy Lihle who was chilling with his boys, drinking some gin, and told him he had to marry Aviwe! Needless to say the drama was overdose!

For fans who tuned in for the dramatic episode of the controversial reality show, it was obvious from the get-go that Lihle wasn't about to get married, but they still stayed tuned to watch his reactions.

Not only was the guy not in a “get married” mood, he was also rude to Aviwe and went out of his way to stomp on her confidence. Like when he asked her why she thinks she's pretty, in the pettiest tone tweeps have ever heard on the show.

That 'umhle wena?' sounded like Lihle was making fun of Aviwe” one tweep said, seemingly annoyed that Lihle was trying to troll Aviwe on national TV.

Aviwe's confidence and her clapback at the snide comment from Lihle gave tweeps life though. Sis was just like, “Duh?! Of course I am!”

Lihle still took the clapback winner's title when he declined a chance to tie the knot with Aviwe and the cherry on top was his reason, which he stated was, “I'm still drinking gin so I can't get married now”.

When he said, “Hay ndisela iGin, andizukwazi ukutshata ngoku” that was it for tweeps.

Check out the other reactions below:

READ MORE

IN MEMES | Fans think Moshe Ndiki gives Jub Jub a run for his money as #YPTMM host

Fans gave Moshe Ndiki his flowers for his stellar work as a TV presenter in every show he lands
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

IN MEMES | From John vuli gate to lobola refunds — fans of #YPTMM agree that it was a mess

That was one messy episode... it went from You Promised To Marry me to Uyajola 99 real fast!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

IN MEMES | All tweeps wanna know from #YPTMM is ... ‘Who are these hot bridesmaids?’

All tweeps want is the bridesmaids' phone numbers ...
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

IN MEMES | Here's why #YPTMM left Somizi's blood boiling!

Soso left a bad taste in Mzansi's mouth
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | 'Uthando Nes'thembu' fans gush over MaYeni - the Candy Crush queen TshisaLIVE
  2. Sbahle Mpisane responds to claims that she once posted Mamkhize’s snake on her ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Busiswa claps back at body-shaming: 'Don’t stress yourself about my body, young ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Ntando Duma pranked daughter Sbahle & her response is everything! TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi congratulates Mohale on buying a new car, amid ‘trouble in paradise’ ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule and the asbestos case: ANC SG granted R200,000 bail
Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
X