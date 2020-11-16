IN MEMES | Here’s why tweeps think Lihle’s friends are trash on #YPTMM

Tweeps and fans of You Promised To Marry Me are still reeling after the drama they witnessed when the guest host Moshe Ndiki and bride-wannabe Aviwe ambushed a tipsy Lihle who was chilling with his boys, drinking some gin, and told him he had to marry Aviwe! Needless to say the drama was overdose!

For fans who tuned in for the dramatic episode of the controversial reality show, it was obvious from the get-go that Lihle wasn't about to get married, but they still stayed tuned to watch his reactions.

Not only was the guy not in a “get married” mood, he was also rude to Aviwe and went out of his way to stomp on her confidence. Like when he asked her why she thinks she's pretty, in the pettiest tone tweeps have ever heard on the show.

“That 'umhle wena?' sounded like Lihle was making fun of Aviwe” one tweep said, seemingly annoyed that Lihle was trying to troll Aviwe on national TV.