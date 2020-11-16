IN MEMES | Here’s why tweeps think Lihle’s friends are trash on #YPTMM
It has everything to do with “drinking gin” and having “trashy friends!”
Tweeps and fans of You Promised To Marry Me are still reeling after the drama they witnessed when the guest host Moshe Ndiki and bride-wannabe Aviwe ambushed a tipsy Lihle who was chilling with his boys, drinking some gin, and told him he had to marry Aviwe! Needless to say the drama was overdose!
For fans who tuned in for the dramatic episode of the controversial reality show, it was obvious from the get-go that Lihle wasn't about to get married, but they still stayed tuned to watch his reactions.
Not only was the guy not in a “get married” mood, he was also rude to Aviwe and went out of his way to stomp on her confidence. Like when he asked her why she thinks she's pretty, in the pettiest tone tweeps have ever heard on the show.
“That 'umhle wena?' sounded like Lihle was making fun of Aviwe” one tweep said, seemingly annoyed that Lihle was trying to troll Aviwe on national TV.
Aviwe sold her engagement ring to help fund her fiancé's business ventures. The business is doing well but still no marriage.
Sun at 21h30 on Moja LOVE DStv CH 157 pic.twitter.com/MVY0KLUfZ6
Aviwe's confidence and her clapback at the snide comment from Lihle gave tweeps life though. Sis was just like, “Duh?! Of course I am!”
Lihle still took the clapback winner's title when he declined a chance to tie the knot with Aviwe and the cherry on top was his reason, which he stated was, “I'm still drinking gin so I can't get married now”.
When he said, “Hay ndisela iGin, andizukwazi ukutshata ngoku” that was it for tweeps.
Check out the other reactions below:
Yhuuuuu Lihle's friends are trash! 💀💀💀💀💀#YouPromiseToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/cMa6DHYMQO— 🍑🌻Lisa Mncube🌻🍑 (@Lisa_dust10) November 15, 2020
Lihle's friend is on 65kw unit of electricity. Mara they are out here drinking away.#YouPromiseToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/jNG4MxbeAj— 😈 Don Esquire 😈 (@KgosietsileD) November 15, 2020
Are you beautiful must have heard that 5times— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) November 15, 2020
Aviwe dont ask me rubbish
RT if you love her #YouPromisedToMarryMe #YouPromiseToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/DV4cWGJLml
I want Aviwe confidence.....#YouPromisedToMarryMe #YouPromiseToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/FgtfrWlJji— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) November 15, 2020
Aviwe is beautiful 👌👌👌— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) November 15, 2020
Can we agree #YouPromisedToMarryMe #YouPromiseToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/04v0MG3fcB
Bathong lihle is drunk and asking snaaakse questions #YouPromiseToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/59fRJBwQRk— Hlubi🌺 (@__kayise__) November 15, 2020
The friend's are crazy #YouPromiseToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/TGGOz5eyEG— Hlubi🌺 (@__kayise__) November 15, 2020