From buying houses to getting jobs, SA tells Steve Harvey 2020 has actually been a good year
South Africans have flooded the Twitter timeline of US TV host Steve Harvey to share positive stories and experiences from the year 2020.
This year has been stressful for millions around the globe, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic which has infected more than 54 million people and killed more than a million globally, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
With the pandemic came an economic fallout that left many around the word unemployed and desperate.
On Sunday, Harvey tweeted to his more than four million followers, asking them to share their positive experiences from this year. The stories have spread nothing but positivity and hope.
Some people achieved things such as buying houses, furnishing new homes and buying cars, while others said they found joy in simple things like learning how to swim, reading for pleasure and spending time with loved ones.
Here are six stories that will give you some hope:
First car and apartment
Got my first car & first apartment. Glory be to God🙏🏾. I’m submitting my Master’s thesis end of November. GRATEFUL 😭🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/hzPdYZEeqa— HAPPINESS (@ThaboAJ) November 15, 2020
Happy to be alive
The only good thing about this year for me is that I’m still alive to fight. Either than that, it hasn’t been good at all 😣— #ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER 🐆🏋🏾♀️🛡🗡 (@Mjaygenius) November 15, 2020
Welcomed a newborn baby
I gave birth to a handsome, healthy baby boy ❤ pic.twitter.com/UURoOtlg5O— Mpho 🌸 (@xx_mpho) November 15, 2020
Got a job, finally
I got a job after 3 years of unemployment— Pelisa_K (@Pelisa_K17) November 15, 2020
I bought a car
I have fully furnished apartment
It's been a rollercoaster of blessings nje
I am grateful 🙏
Leaving Gauteng
I relocated from a toxic work environment in Gauteng, for a permanent job at home in Mpumalanga.— Mthobisi (@Mthobisimag) November 15, 2020
Spending time with loved ones
I published an article, grew more financially literate, reflected alot on various aspects of my life,' started leisure reading, spent more time with family than usual and started to do all the things that I like to do (e.g. swimming). All of these have been absolutely amazing.— Malera💝 (@Soloved_Leray) November 15, 2020