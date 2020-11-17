TshisaLIVE

From buying houses to getting jobs, SA tells Steve Harvey 2020 has actually been a good year

17 November 2020 - 07:00
American comedian Steve Harvey started a 'positive vibes' thread on Twitter.
Image: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

South Africans have flooded the Twitter timeline of US TV host Steve Harvey to share positive stories and experiences from the year 2020.

This year has been stressful for millions around the globe, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic which has infected more than 54 million people and killed more than a million globally, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO)

With the pandemic came an economic fallout that left many around the word unemployed and desperate.

On Sunday, Harvey tweeted to his more than four million followers, asking them to share their positive experiences from this year. The stories have spread nothing but positivity and hope.

Some people achieved things such as buying houses, furnishing new homes and buying cars, while others said they found joy in simple things like learning how to swim, reading for pleasure and spending time with loved ones.

Here are six stories that will give you some hope:

First car and apartment

Happy to be alive

Welcomed a newborn baby

Got a job, finally 

Leaving Gauteng

Spending time with loved ones

