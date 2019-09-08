Steve Harvey reveals how he went from broke to balling

The 'Family Feud' host on his rise to fame and the price of being a celebrity

Steve Harvey is no Van Gogh, but a hotel notepad filled with doodles suggests that the comedian, author and television host enjoys a little distraction during obligatory interviews.



His eyes pierce over his octagon lenses, his impassioned regurgitation of his love for Africa and its people tell of a long-distance love affair with the continent that goes back to his adolescence...