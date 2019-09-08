Steve Harvey reveals how he went from broke to balling
The 'Family Feud' host on his rise to fame and the price of being a celebrity
08 September 2019 - 00:12
Steve Harvey is no Van Gogh, but a hotel notepad filled with doodles suggests that the comedian, author and television host enjoys a little distraction during obligatory interviews.
His eyes pierce over his octagon lenses, his impassioned regurgitation of his love for Africa and its people tell of a long-distance love affair with the continent that goes back to his adolescence...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.