Linda Mtoba on the not-so glam side of motherhood: I’m still in the process of loving 'new' me

Linda Mtoba is really loving being a mother to Bean, but as fun as motherhood is, the actress has stressed how frustrating it is to "snap" back to her old body.

The actress shared her frustrations of having issues with finding the right bra size while she is a breastfeeding mother.

Linda took to Instagram and posted an emotional post with a snap of herself with her daughter facing the beach.

"If there’s one thing I love being, it’s being a mom. But today, listen. I was five to tears trying to find a bra size cause my breasts have changed so much and even my size differs depending on the time of day [before feeding or after].

"And there I was in a maze of bras confused af about which bra would fit me, which bra would give me the best support and be flattering on me. But it actually goes beyond that, it’s the realisation that a year later I’m still in the process of self-acceptance."

Linda said she was still in the process of loving the “new” her and all the changes that come with it.

"In the process of me, as I try to better myself there’s so much I need to learn to love."

She also thanked her online mommy gang for always holding her down when she needed to talk.

"It’s been a while since I spoke to you mamas. I miss you, I missed you the most today. Thank you for holding me down always and the love you so freely send my way. I hope I do the same for you."