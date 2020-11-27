TshisaLIVE

'We need this apology in dollars': Mzansi responds to will.i.am’s 'sorry' to DJ Lag

27 November 2020 - 13:00
Social media slammed US producer and musician will.i.am's apology to SA's DJ Lag.
Social media slammed US producer and musician will.i.am's apology to SA's DJ Lag.
Image: Supplied

Social media users have slammed will.i.am's apology to SA's DJ Lag after he confessed to biting the musician's 2016 gqom track Ice Drop

Megan Ryte was called out for plagiarising DJ Lag’s beat on Ice Drop for her song Culture, featuring will.i.am and A$AP Ferg.

Megan dropped the video on YouTube and shared it on her social media pages, but it all went south when many South Africans noticed Culture very similar to Ice Drop.

DJ Lag confirmed he was not involved in the production of Culture, sharing his own version on Megan's tweet, which has been deleted.

DJ Lag’s artist management agency Black Major issued a statement on Twitter, saying, “We are handling it!”

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, will.i.am said Megan was not to blame for the similarities in the two songs.

"I’m here to clear up the situation between the song Culture and Ice Drop by DJ Lag. First, I want to take the time to apologise to Megan Ryte from the bottom of my heart. Megan, I am truly sorry for putting you in this situation”, he said.

The Black Eyed Peas star said Megan didn't do anything wrong and she does not deserve the "hate being thrown at her". 

“The person who is at fault is myself. When the song was turned in, I turned in the credit information to Megan and I obviously got the credit information wrong”, he said.

The Heartbreaker hitmaker said when he realised he got the information wrong and wanted to fix it, it was "already too late".

“I apologise to DJ Lag. You are an awesome producer. You have an amazing future ahead of you and I’m so sorry for getting the information wrong”, he said. 

However, on Twitter, many felt the apology was not sincere and that will.i.am needed to pay DJ Lag for his "mistake". 

Here is a snapshot of some reactions:

DJ Lag's Beyoncé collab was a big deal, but not a career breakthrough

Durban-born DJ Lag has hit the big time in his other incarnation of Lwazi Gwala, producer of note, writes Tseliso Monaheng
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Omunye plagiarism scandal: Angry Tira on the warpath, scraps royalty deal

Just as the dust had reportedly settled on the plagiarism claims around hit track, Omunye, the war is back on with Distruction Boyz backtracking from ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Haaibo! Investigation finds Omunye was 'stolen' - report

It was the song of the year and Distruction Boyz have been lapping in the praise for their hit song, Omunye. But City Press is reporting that a ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. 'You guys don't know what you want': Thuli Phongolo hits back at Duduzane Zuma ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Always remind my children I love them' — friends speak fondly about Mshoza at ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Jessica Nkosi lashes out against body shaming TshisaLIVE
  4. Vuyo Ngcukana calls out president-elect Joe Biden for lack of leadership TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper Nyovest opens up about Malawian roots leading up to concert in Malawi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr. X: How it ...
X