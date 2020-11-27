'We need this apology in dollars': Mzansi responds to will.i.am’s 'sorry' to DJ Lag
Social media users have slammed will.i.am's apology to SA's DJ Lag after he confessed to biting the musician's 2016 gqom track Ice Drop.
Megan Ryte was called out for plagiarising DJ Lag’s beat on Ice Drop for her song Culture, featuring will.i.am and A$AP Ferg.
Megan dropped the video on YouTube and shared it on her social media pages, but it all went south when many South Africans noticed Culture very similar to Ice Drop.
DJ Lag confirmed he was not involved in the production of Culture, sharing his own version on Megan's tweet, which has been deleted.
DJ Lag’s artist management agency Black Major issued a statement on Twitter, saying, “We are handling it!”
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, will.i.am said Megan was not to blame for the similarities in the two songs.
"I’m here to clear up the situation between the song Culture and Ice Drop by DJ Lag. First, I want to take the time to apologise to Megan Ryte from the bottom of my heart. Megan, I am truly sorry for putting you in this situation”, he said.
The Black Eyed Peas star said Megan didn't do anything wrong and she does not deserve the "hate being thrown at her".
“The person who is at fault is myself. When the song was turned in, I turned in the credit information to Megan and I obviously got the credit information wrong”, he said.
The Heartbreaker hitmaker said when he realised he got the information wrong and wanted to fix it, it was "already too late".
“I apologise to DJ Lag. You are an awesome producer. You have an amazing future ahead of you and I’m so sorry for getting the information wrong”, he said.
However, on Twitter, many felt the apology was not sincere and that will.i.am needed to pay DJ Lag for his "mistake".
Here is a snapshot of some reactions:
We need this apology in $$ to DJ Lag. https://t.co/JXP2IWXiKn— Sisa (@Titanbaddie) November 26, 2020
You better stop running your mouth and start running @RealDJLag his check!!!! https://t.co/aAA3RSe559— Professionally Single🇮🇹 (@EnhleGarden) November 26, 2020
This is a nonsensical 'explanation'. You start this message apologising to Megan? You should apologise to DJ Lag. No one is 'throwing hate' at Megan. She's being asked to account for this colossal mess up. Also, what does shouting out DJ Lag do for his bank account. https://t.co/5QAj0zXvis— Janine J 💕 (@janine_j) November 26, 2020
@RealDJLag he is not apologising to you, only the person he got in trouble for getting caught. Take no prisoners, abakhokhe. https://t.co/7EUu4mkFJP— 🐻☔ (@__iGuy) November 26, 2020
This apology is condescending and tone deaf. You did not take any sort of accountability instead you spun it out to be a frivolous credit issue when you guys blatantly plagiarised someone else’s song. https://t.co/pCfVOl2mvz— StarGyal 💫 (@beauteabyzee) November 26, 2020