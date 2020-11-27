'We need this apology in dollars': Mzansi responds to will.i.am’s 'sorry' to DJ Lag

Social media users have slammed will.i.am's apology to SA's DJ Lag after he confessed to biting the musician's 2016 gqom track Ice Drop.

Megan Ryte was called out for plagiarising DJ Lag’s beat on Ice Drop for her song Culture, featuring will.i.am and A$AP Ferg.

Megan dropped the video on YouTube and shared it on her social media pages, but it all went south when many South Africans noticed Culture very similar to Ice Drop.

DJ Lag confirmed he was not involved in the production of Culture, sharing his own version on Megan's tweet, which has been deleted.

DJ Lag’s artist management agency Black Major issued a statement on Twitter, saying, “We are handling it!”

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, will.i.am said Megan was not to blame for the similarities in the two songs.