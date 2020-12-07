Master KG beats Nicki Minaj to win 'best international song' at French awards

Limpopo-born musician Master KG continues his global domination and beat Nicki Minaj, Jason Derulo and Dua Lipa to bring home the Song of the Year Award at the annual NRJ Music Awards in France.

The awards are presented by a French radio station to honour musicians across the globe.

Taking to Twitter, Master KG said he was in disbelief over the artists he had beaten to scoop the coveted title.

“We won a big one in France last night, Best International Song of the Year at the NRJ music awards. I keep watching these nominees again and again because I can't believe it! Big thanks to everyone for making this win possible,” an excited Master KG tweeted.