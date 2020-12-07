TshisaLIVE

Master KG beats Nicki Minaj to win 'best international song' at French awards

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
07 December 2020 - 10:00
'Jerusalema' hitmaker Master KG scooped another international award.
Image: Instagram/Master KG

Limpopo-born musician Master KG continues his global domination and beat Nicki Minaj, Jason Derulo and Dua Lipa to bring home the Song of the Year Award at the annual NRJ Music Awards in France.

The awards are presented by a French radio station to honour musicians across the globe.

Taking to Twitter, Master KG said he was in disbelief over the artists he had beaten to scoop the coveted title. 

“We won a big one in France last night, Best International Song of the Year at the NRJ music awards. I keep watching these nominees again and again because I can't believe it! Big thanks to everyone for making this win possible,” an excited Master KG tweeted.

This award follows multiple wins from all over the globe in the past couple of weeks for Master KG. 

His hit track Jerusalema, which features the sensational vocalist Nomcebo Zikode, has catapulted Master KG to become an instant household name across the globe.

Just last week, his fans were beside themselves with joy when the hitmaker's song landed on Jay Z’s Tidal 2020 playlist.

This came just after KG got the news that he had managed to reel in 143 million Spotify streams, that came from 18.5 million listeners from 92 countries.

The Jerusalema YouTube video has more than 260 million views and people worldwide have taken part in the Jerusalema dance challenge.

