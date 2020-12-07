TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Mlindo returns to stage with crutches after 'drunk' video incident

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
07 December 2020 - 11:00
Music sensation Mlindo The Vocalist is back on stage after viral 'drunk' videos saga.
Music sensation Mlindo The Vocalist is back on stage after viral 'drunk' videos saga.
Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Just days after falling off stage in an alleged “drunken” incident, Mlindo The Vocalist returned to stage on crutches.

Last week Mlindo landed on the Twitter trends list after a video of him struggling to perform while at a gig in Soshanguve, Tshwane, went viral. In the video, shared by a tweep who was at the gig, Mlindo could be seen falling on stage and struggling to get up while his team members attempted to carry him off the stage.

The Emakhaya hitmaker has apologised for the incident, promising his fans that he will do better.

“I would like to sincerely apologise to my supporters and everyone for everything that took place in this past weekend ... I will not get into details but I take full responsibility [for] my actions, and I will not blame it on anyone but myself. I will be better and act better next time,” Mlindo said.

Mlindo the Vocalist apologises for viral 'drunk' video: 'I will do better next time'

Mlindo The Vocalist says he lost his balance and he was not drunk.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Over the weekend, the show went on for Mlindo who showed up at a gig on crutches.  

Mlindo was booked and busy this past weekend, with gigs all over the country including Middelburg, Soweto and Bloemfontein.

His fans didn't seem to mind the crutches as they swayed to the melodies and harmonies of his well-known songs.

Watch his performance below.

However, the crutches were nowhere to be seen in his other weekend performances.

There was no crutch in sight, just vibes ... See for yourself:

READ MORE

WATCH | Jub Jub gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at 'Ndikhokhele' remix

A peek behind the scenes of Jub Jub's #NdikhokheleRemix project is such a proper mood.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Mlindo the Vocalist defends himself: 'Celebrities are also human'

Mlindo just wanted to remind fans that he and his choms in celebville are also humans that are imperfect.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

'You couldn’t cheat us on this one' -Maphorisa takes a dig at DJ Tira's Sama win

Phori still had reason to celebrate because Mlindo the Vocalist, who is signed by Phori's label, won the Best Selling Artist award
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Somizi & Vusi Nova's song to their late moms overshadowed by clap back over ... TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | 'uThando neS'thembu' fans gush over Abongwe’s sweet 16 party TshisaLIVE
  3. Zenande Mfenyana says her friends don't owe it to her to help raise her child TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Shona Ferguson surprises Connie with custom jacket celebrating their ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi reacts to Master KG making it onto Jay Z’s Tidal 2020 playlist TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
X