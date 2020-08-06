'You couldn’t cheat us on this one' -Maphorisa takes a dig at DJ Tira's Sama win
He congratulated his artist Mlindo, who took the Best Selling Album award home at the #SAMA26
As expected, DJ Maphorisa has taken a subtle dig at DJ Tira for beating him and Kabza De Small to the Best Kwaito Album award at the 2020 SA Music Awards.
Phori still had reason to celebrate because Mlindo the Vocalist, who is signed by Phori's label, won the Best Selling Artist award.
The star took that opportunity to direct a spicy clapback at the Samas, after having lost in his category.
The DJ figures while the panel can choose their winner according to whatever criteria and influence they feel is appropriate, numbers don't lie.
“You couldn’t cheat us on this one. Big shout-out to the fans, thanks to everyone who is involved in this amazing project. Congrats my boy Mlindo. Let's give them another one, I am humbled always and give thanks to the most high,” he said.
😂😂😂😂 U couldn’t cheat us on this one— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) August 6, 2020
Big S/o to the fans ❤️🙏🏾, thanks to everyone whoz involved in this amazing project 🙏🏾
congrats my boy @MlindoRSA lets give them another one
I am humbled always give thanks to the most high 🙏🏾
BEST SELLING ARTIST 🤾🏾♂️🗑 https://t.co/hrCg796LOt
Tira's win proved that while amapiano has dominated the airwaves and the dance floors since an era before Covid, Tira's gqom hold didn't lose its power.
He put his win down to consistency.
“Thank you SAMA 26. My first SAMA, 21 Years later! Ngiyabonga mina. Wherever you are keep pushing. Don't give up on your dream,” Tira said on Twitter.
Amapiano fans, and everyone else who felt Phori and Kabza's dedication to making South Africans dance since 2019 was disrespected, rained on DJ Tira's celebration parade.
“I am a huge, huge fan of DJ Tira but for him to win Best Kwaito (house, gqom, amapiano) album ahead of two hot albums from the Scorpion Kings is daylight robbery. It's favouritism and unjust to the industry. I think even his family, friends and yena uMalume knows he doesn't deserve it,” one tweep said.
“Dj Tira just beat Kabza, Maphorisa and Vigro Deep for the 'Best Kwaito Album'. The jokes write themselves there by the SAMAs. LMAO,” said another.
Here are some of the reactions below.
So DJ tira won over Scorpion Kings Kabza & Maphorisa #SAMA26 Daylight robbery 😮 pic.twitter.com/zHr4pKMbrf— ❤KATLEGO💯 (@KatMokgopa_14) August 5, 2020
Okay so we're just gonna ignore that Dj Tira won over the Scorpion Kings? #SAMA26 pic.twitter.com/GqRQa5uzqe— London_M (@SiphumeleleMth1) August 5, 2020
DJ TIRA trying to figure out how he won an award. #SAMA26 pic.twitter.com/XqtR01CDCZ— Iam-BOANERGE (@BoanergeIam) August 5, 2020
Waiting for DJ Tira to tell the truth 🤧🔥how did he get the award?#SAMA26 #ForThaStreets pic.twitter.com/v6AB0jP59Q— Kelebogile Charlotte Mashaba (@KelebogileChar5) August 5, 2020
Dj Tira just made Amapiano fanatics breath through the wound, there's a difference between quality and quantity. Trash talking other genres will never make Scorpion kings better. #SAMA26 pic.twitter.com/6l71P2rBXL— Jerusalema Vee (@zindzi_zindzi) August 6, 2020
This is South Africa, I'm lost for words. Never even knew he had an album pic.twitter.com/19DsoHBx0l— Musa (@k1_musa) August 5, 2020