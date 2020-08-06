'You couldn’t cheat us on this one' -Maphorisa takes a dig at DJ Tira's Sama win

As expected, DJ Maphorisa has taken a subtle dig at DJ Tira for beating him and Kabza De Small to the Best Kwaito Album award at the 2020 SA Music Awards.

Phori still had reason to celebrate because Mlindo the Vocalist, who is signed by Phori's label, won the Best Selling Artist award.

The star took that opportunity to direct a spicy clapback at the Samas, after having lost in his category.

The DJ figures while the panel can choose their winner according to whatever criteria and influence they feel is appropriate, numbers don't lie.

“You couldn’t cheat us on this one. Big shout-out to the fans, thanks to everyone who is involved in this amazing project. Congrats my boy Mlindo. Let's give them another one, I am humbled always and give thanks to the most high,” he said.