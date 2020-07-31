Mlindo the Vocalist defends himself: 'Celebrities are also human'

Tweeps flooded Mlindo's comments section with tweets emphasising that being famous or a celebrity doesn't give them a licence to be rude. Some even asked why other celebrities have a better reputation with fans than others.

Cassper was thrown into the mix because most of Cassper's fans had a different reaction to the question asking them how they were treated by their fave.

Over a handful of them had nothing but nice things to say about their real-life encounters with Mufasa.

Cassper shared that he was also impressed with himself and proud that he's given fans the time of day and genuine love.

“Reading all these pleasant experiences that people had when they met me gives me pride because the cameras were off and one wasn't pretending but rather just being myself. I'm sure there are some pictures I couldn't take but it feels good to know that the majority of people were happy,” he said.

Tsibipians agreed with Cass that he really prioritises his fan base.