Phila Madlingozi on 'Rhythm City' role: I've gained new fans in the LGBTQI+ community

He may have a famous singer for a father, but Ringo Madlingozi's son Phila is breaking all sorts of societal norms with his character Nathi, who is a bisexual musician in a polygamous relationship on Rhythm City.

In an interview with Drum magazine, Phila said due to his new role on eTV's most loved soapie, he now has a fan base in the LGBTQI+ community who have given him props for his character.

"They have always wanted me to kiss another man. So they love it and are really enjoying it. Because I'm not a part of the LGBTQ community, I have been speaking to a lot of my friends who are gay.

"Some have been vocal that they don't like straight men playing gay roles because we don't understand how they are and how they feel. So that for me was a challenge."

Last year, Phila slammed Mzansi's obsession with sex, claiming the narrative has turned local celebs into porn stars.

Known for never being shy to share his opinions about the entertainment industry, Phila took to social media and vented his frustration over a trend he claims was destroying society.

"F**k the saying 'sex sells'. It ruined this generation. Everyone is a porn star now. Our sisters can do way better than this, especially the young impressionable ones. Don't allow the powers to turn you against your people. You will not grow by selling out yourself for a put on," he said at the time.

He said the only way to grow in the industry was to be part of a loyal and "tight" unit.

"You will grow by keeping your unit tight. Money will always be there. A loyal gang won't."