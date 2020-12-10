TshisaLIVE

'She became a light and promise to many': Fikile Mbalula pays tribute to Gee Six Five

10 December 2020 - 09:00
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula pays tribute to Gee Six Five.
Image: Fikile Mbalula via Twitter

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has paid tribute to amapiano viral sensation Olpha “Gee Six Five” Selepe, saying she was a “light and promise” to many.

Gee Six Five died on Wednesday of Covid-19 complications after being diagnosed with the virus on Monday.

According to a statement shared by her family, the Obani Lababantu hitmaker was self-isolating under the watchful eyes of family members, but unfortunately succumbed to the illness in Durban.

On Twitter, Mbalula said the viral sensation “was a gift to all of SA”.

“She came at a time when most of us were despondent because of how unfair this year [has been] to everyone,” he said.

“She became a light and promise to many that dreams can be achieved at whatever age.”

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane said Gee Six Five's death had left him in shock.

“My deepest condolences to the family, friends, and work colleagues. I will keep you in my prayers,” said Maimane.

The 65-year-old singing sensation completed her master's degree at the age of 63 in 2018. At the time of her death, she was busy pursuing a doctoral degree and her music career.

Speaking about her newfound fame, she told Trending SA she wanted to share a message about jealousy.

“When I composed this song, I wanted to address a question people are always thinking: 'Who are these people talking about me?' You know, who are these jealous people, who are these people laughing at me? So I wanted to send a message,” she said.

WATCH | Gee Six Five's first and only live performance of 'Ubani Lababantu'

Wearing an orange and black blazer with a simple black dress, Gee Six Five had an amazing time on stage and the viewers could tell.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Three top quotes from Gee Six Five interviews that won Mzansi over

Gee Six Five was an academic who was not afraid to follow her dreams of being a big star.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Gee Six Five died of Covid-19 complications, her family confirms

The singer and academic was self-isolating under the watchful eyes of family members, but unfortunately succumbed to the illness in Durban on ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

