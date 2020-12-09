TshisaLIVE

Gee Six Five died of Covid-19 complications, her family confirms

09 December 2020 - 09:45 By Masego Seemela
The 65-year-old viral star Gee Six Five has died.
Image: Twitter/Mzansi Insider

The family of gqom-amapiano viral sensation Olpha “Gee Six Five” Selepe has confirmed the 65-year-old died of Coivd-19 complications after receiving a positive diagnosis on Monday.

According to a statement released on Gee Six Five's Twitter page, the singer and academic was self-isolating under the watchful eyes of family members, but unfortunately succumbed to the illness in Durban on Wednesday morning.

Known for her hit song Obani Lababantu, the statement said Gee Six Five was seen as a leader throughout her life. She was a retired teacher who had an illustrious career as a primary school principal, later heading Northdale TVET college in Pietermaritzburg. She also did a teaching stint abroad in the UK.

The 65-year-old singing sensation completed her Master's degree at the age of 63 in 2018. At the time of her death, she was busy pursuing a doctoral degree.

Gee Six Five became an internet sensation last month when her hit song Obani Lababantu, was shared online and quickly went viral.

Speaking about her newfound fame, she told Trending SA she wanted to share a message about jealousy.

“When I composed this song, I wanted to address a question people are always thinking: 'Who are these people talking about me?' You know, who are these jealous people, who are these people laughing at me? So I wanted to send a message,” Gee Six Five said.

The sad news was confirmed by her niece Sbu Mpungose in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
4 hours ago

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
