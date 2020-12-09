WATCH | Gee Six Five's first and only live performance of 'Ubani Lababantu'

TshisaLIVE

Wearing an orange and black blazer with a simple black dress, Gee Six Five had an amazing time on stage and the viewers could tell

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
09 December 2020 - 11:00
Gee Six Five, seen here with 'Mzansi Insider' presenters, had the time of her life performing on the SABC 1 show stage.
Image: Twitter/Mzansi Insider

Late viral star and Ubani Lababantu hitmaker Gee Six Five rejected requests to book her for performances over the festive season, but after the news of her death, her fans could take consolation that they will have the one and only live performance she ever accepted to hold on to.

Gee Six Five died on Wednesday after testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

In addition to her untouchable confidence, the late viral sensation knew for sure that her hit track would be the one and only song she would ever produce. She also made it clear  that she wasn't going to be hopping from one gig to another. 

However, Gee Six Five later changed her mind and her fans were glad she accepted the request to perform on Mzansi Insider just last week — a performance that turned out to be her first and last.

That video — which made its way to various social media platforms — has been the treasure that her fans are now holding on to in remembrance of the late star.

In the vibey performance, Gee Six Five took centre stage while her two energetic dancers showed off their gqom moves on either side of her. Wearing an orange and black blazer with a simple black dress, Gee Six Five had an amazing time on stage and the viewers could tell.

Watch the clip from the performance and the behind-the-scenes video below:

Gee Six Five's death was announced in the early hours of Wednesday by her niece Sbu Mpungose. The 65-year-old academic and amapiano star, whose real name is Olpha Selepe, died just weeks after finding fame across Mzansi with her hit single.

“My beloved aunt, Mum'ncane, who many of you know as Gee Six Five, is no more. She displayed leadership throughout her life, was the epitome of fearlessness and inspired many with her single Obani Lababantu. Mthiya, Shandu kaNdaba, Sontshikazi. RIP Gee Six Five,” she wrote in a short statement on social media.

Watch the clip of the interview Gee Six Five did on the SABC 1 show below:

