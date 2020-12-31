Here's how the world mourned the death of Chadwick Boseman

The year 2020 will definitely go down in the history books as a year of loss. Besides the whole coronavirus pandemic, the world has lost many of our brightest stars.

Actor Chadwick Boseman left us with a void in our hearts for T'Challa. The star passed away at 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

In a tweet confirming his death from his account, the statement described the star as a true fighter and said he “persevered through it all”.

With the world having experienced the significant loss of our Black Panther, here are the ways Marvel Universe lovers and fans alike celebrated the life and contributions of Chadwick Boseman.