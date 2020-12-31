Here's how the world mourned the death of Chadwick Boseman
The year 2020 will definitely go down in the history books as a year of loss. Besides the whole coronavirus pandemic, the world has lost many of our brightest stars.
Actor Chadwick Boseman left us with a void in our hearts for T'Challa. The star passed away at 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.
In a tweet confirming his death from his account, the statement described the star as a true fighter and said he “persevered through it all”.
With the world having experienced the significant loss of our Black Panther, here are the ways Marvel Universe lovers and fans alike celebrated the life and contributions of Chadwick Boseman.
Statue in his hometown
Shortly after his passing, more than 58 000 fans signed a petition for a statue of Chadwick to be erected in his hometown in South Carolina to replace a Confederate statue.
With the outpouring of grief and love from friends from across the globe, the star's hometown of Andersen wanted to honour the star's lifetime achievements. In the petition, Chadwick is praised for charitable acts and for giving back to his community.
“Throughout his career, he has brought to life such historical figures as James Brown, Jackie Robinson, and Thurgood Marshall. However, most notably, he was known for playing T'Challa the King of Wakanda also known as the Black Panther. This film, along with his entire body of work, has uplifted and inspired many Black Americans especially during the turbulent times our nation is going through,” read the petition.
Wakanda Forever
MY BABY BOY AND THE AVENGERS HOLDING A MEMORIAL FOR BLACK PANTHER❤💪🏾#Wakanda4Ever pic.twitter.com/nYAnER23Ig— King Westbrook (@KingWestbrook7) August 29, 2020
Many children (and their parents) took to the internet to honour the late actor in a “get you in your feels” kind of way.
Children were seen lined up with their action figures holding up the “Wakanda Forever” sign over their chests.
One little boy's story touched the hearts of fans across Twitter. After little Kian's dad posted his #Wakanda4Ever dedication that went viral, the tweep opened up about how Chadwick's death affected his son.
“Kian wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of his heart for all the loving and kind words given to him for this post.” King goes on to add, “When he found out about Chadwick's passing, he was heartbroken. But he knows death is a part of being human and wanted to cope with losing his hero this way.”
VMA show
MTV had a special dedication for Chadwick Boseman at the MTV video music awards.
At the show hosted by Hollywood actress Keke Palmer, a video clip showed the star accepting his MTV Movie Award for his role in Black Panther in 2018. Keke kicked off the event with her short dedication to Chadwick.
“Before we get into the music tonight, we need to take the time to talk about the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose talent and passion were a true inspiration to all the fans he touched, and everyone he encountered,” she said. “We dedicate this show to a man whose spirit touched so many. He’s a true hero — not just on screen, but in everything he did. His influence lives forever.”
Marvel tribute video
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther behind-the-scenes Chadwick Boseman tribute video.
Even the beloved Marvel Universe paid tribute to the star in a video of his best Black Panther moments.
The video had confessionals from the cast and crew speaking fondly about Chadwick.
Co-star Letitia a.k.a Shuri took time to remember Chadwick and the power of his presence on camera.
“You know Chadwick has a lot of depth. It was amazing as an audience member to look into his eyes” said Letitia