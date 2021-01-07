Khanyi Mbau on the effects of the ban on booze sales

TV personality and businesswoman Khanyi Mbau has called for government to consider another strategy to help support the liquor industry during the ban on the sale of alcohol.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country would move to level 3 of the lockdown as the number of Covid-19 cases continue to soar. The ban on alcohol sales is in an attempt to help ease the burden on hospitals and reduce trauma cases related to reckless alcohol consumption.

The reality TV star took to Twitter to question government’s decision to impose the ban again without reconsidering people in the alcohol industry.

She also urged government to put measures in place for the alcohol industry to survive during the pandemic.