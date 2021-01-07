Khanyi Mbau on the effects of the ban on booze sales
'I am in the alcohol industry. I have a gin. What happens to my staff? What do I do to help them live their lives and have a better 2021?'
TV personality and businesswoman Khanyi Mbau has called for government to consider another strategy to help support the liquor industry during the ban on the sale of alcohol.
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country would move to level 3 of the lockdown as the number of Covid-19 cases continue to soar. The ban on alcohol sales is in an attempt to help ease the burden on hospitals and reduce trauma cases related to reckless alcohol consumption.
The reality TV star took to Twitter to question government’s decision to impose the ban again without reconsidering people in the alcohol industry.
She also urged government to put measures in place for the alcohol industry to survive during the pandemic.
Khanyi, proud owner of a gin called I Am Khanyi, shared a video in which she criticised the reason for there being no reported trauma cases at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on New Year's Eve.
“Was it because law enforcement was out, there was a strict curfew and there were no parties allowed, because I doubt when the president banned alcohol sales it made alcohol disappear?
“People had alcohol in their homes. The reason why I am raising this is because it is January, schools are about to open and there are families and people who work in the liquor industry who cannot go back to work, earn a living and support their families and make sure their children go back to school,” she said.
Khanyi said she did not know how she would help her workers who provide for their families.
"I am in the alcohol industry. I have a gin. What happens to my staff? What do I do to help them live their lives and have a better 2021 that was better than 2020?”